HELENA — Devan Bridgewater jogged out to the 25-yard line at Montana Western this past Saturday afternoon.
Looking out at the sea of red and black, he knew it would be treacherous.
His first pass fell incomplete to wide receiver Shane Sipes.
But two plays later, he settled down, finding running back Major Ali on a 63-yard strike that got down inside the red zone.
“I’m not going to lie. During the first quarter, I had butterflies the whole time,” Bridgewater said. “It was the first game since my senior year of high school.”
That was a span of one year, eight months and 27 days.
“Things happen for a reason,” he said.
Bridgewater grew up in Eagle, Idaho, a suburb northwest of Boise.
It didn’t take long after he threw his first football that he and his family knew he had found a love for the game.
“When he was five years old, he really enjoyed flag football,” his father, Mark, said. “When I put a put a ball in his hand, he was able to toss it, so I said, ‘Well I guess I’m going to put you at quarterback.’”
Bridgewater’s success followed him to Eagle High School, where he was named the starting quarterback as a sophomore.
His first career touchdown pass came in an opening game to Idaho Falls, leading the Mustangs to a 68-0 win.
But his success didn’t come without dealing with adversity.
Other Eagle High football parents didn’t like the fact that Bridgewater was starting over some of the older players.
Although his mother, Carrin, said there were struggles, he persevered, which ultimately earned him three consecutive 5A State Playoff appearances and a Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year award.
“He’s always been determined, from day one,” she said. “He stuck it out no matter what was said about him and always did his best. He showed that and he earned that job. It wasn’t given to him.”
Following his senior year, Bridgewater announced his decision to continue his career at the college level.
The only question that remained was where he would go.
Bridgewater verbally committed to NAIA’s Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.
As a Chicago Bears fan, his dad was happy because their training camp was there.
But that never could outdo what he was really feeling.
“I wanted him to stay as close as he could,” Mark said. “We didn’t like it, but ultimately it was up to him. We were going to support him no matter what.”
Bridgewater reconsidered his choice after realizing how expensive it was going to be for his parents. He was approached by NCAA Division II Colorado State Pueblo three days before signing day.
He didn’t know much about the program and had never even been on a visit, but after they offered him a near full-ride scholarship, he knew he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“The biggest thing when I was thinking about college was, I didn’t want my parents to pay a lot,” Bridgewater said. “My parents have done so much for me, I want to give back.”
He spent the fall as a redshirt and working on the scout team.
Deep down, he contemplated whether or not he was improving his game.
“I didn’t feel like I was,” he said. “Nothing against the coaches, but they didn’t have any of the redshirt quarterbacks involved with the drills. It was more just standing around.”
While back home for Christmas, he decided the best option would be to transfer.
“I wasn’t very happy,” Bridgewater said. “The only thing I miss there is the guys I played with. Any football team you play with you are going to bond with your teammates.”
While Bridgewater was mulling over what choice to make back home in Eagle, a few hours away in Moscow, Idaho, his soon-to-be head coach Troy Purcell was making a decision of his own.
In early December, Purcell announced he was accepting the head coaching position at Carroll College.
He knew he wanted to bring in a freshman quarterback and, as luck would have it, his newly hired defensive coordinator Jared Petrino was recruiting him at his previous school, Rocky Mountain.
“I wanted a competition where guys would come in and push each other,” Purcell said.
The Saints had a handful of quarterbacks in junior Kolby Killoy and sophomore Hunter Bledsoe. Why not add a redshirt freshman transfer into the mix?
Bridgewater was given every opportunity during spring camp to see what he was capable of.
His sense of determination showed up again this past August at the start of fall camp when he was placed in a quarterback competition with Killoy and two freshmen.
He knew he had to be a bulldog, so he said he embraced the same mindset as a player he looked up to, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Bridgewater looks beyond the off the field problems Mayfield has been scrutinized about in the media. Instead, he simply looks at his work ethic.
“He has worked very hard to get where he is,” Bridgewater said. “He is so enthusiastic about the game and loves leading his team down the field. It just makes me want to do the same thing.”
Purcell said he doesn’t know Mayfield personally to make any sort of comparisons but does agree Bridgewater has a tremendous work ethic.
Especially if he wants to keep his starting quarterback job.
“Every day you have to make the most of it,” Purcell said.
For now, Bridgewater is enjoying his time navigating the Saints through these new waters.
He finished his first college start throwing for 292 yards and his first touchdown to tight end Tony Collins during the fourth quarter.
With his family just a seven-hour drive away, they are able to make most of the games.
That’s pretty good for a guy who hasn’t played in nearly two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.