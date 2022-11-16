HELENA — Converting on third down is vital to sustaining long drives that end in points.
It’s something Carroll’s football team struggled with, at times, in the first half of the season, and a statistical point the Saints have improved upon down the stretch.
Saturday, in a do-or-die, winner-take-all-type contest against College of Idaho, Carroll converted 63 percent (10-for-16) of its third downs on the way to victory.
Since Oct. 1 (last five games), Carroll is 46-for-88 on third down, a conversion rate of 52.3 percent.
“The guys have done a great job of executing the play that’s called,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “We’ve certainly made some tweaks throughout the season of putting guys in different positions on third down to have them do what they do best.”
“Quite honestly, it’s about guys making plays.”
Tony Collins and Chris Akulschin have been at the forefront of those late-down heroics.
All three of Akulschin’s touchdowns against Eastern Oregon came on third down, as did two of Carroll’s scores in a win over Rocky Mountain College.
It was a third and goal play from the seven-yard line that put Carroll up 24-17 over Southern Oregon two weeks ago in a historic victory for the Saints.
Cam Rothie’s return to the huddle after missing multiple games with an injury gave quarterback Jack Prka another weapon on third down. It was Rothie who caught a perfectly-placed 15-yard pass in the back-corner of the end zone on 3rd and 10 to seal last weekend’s victory over College of Idaho in the regular-season finale.
“Jack threw it and I trusted him where the ball was,” Rothie said of that play. “I didn’t take my eyes off the ball – I caught it, slowed my feet down and happened to be in bounds.”
Carroll is converting third downs nearly 17 percent better than in the first half of the season.
In the Saints’ first five games, Carroll converted no more than seven third downs in a single game.
For perspective, Saturday’s win over C of I was Carroll’s third straight game with 10 or more third down conversions.
“Usually Jack comes in [the huddle] and says, ‘hey, big play, third down, let’s go, let’s keep this drive going,’” Rothie said. “That’s what’s [been key] all year long – extending drives – and we’ve gotten better these last couple weeks.”
Carroll’s conversion rate – 52.3 percent – in the last five games would be the third-best in the NAIA if it were a 10-game sample. As it stands right now, the Saints’ 45 percent (72-for-159) pick-up rate is eighth-best in the nation, just three percentage points behind Grand View, Carroll’s opponent in the opening round of the NAIA Football Championship Series on Saturday.
“You just kinda have to make it happen,” Prka said. “I think that’s really what made [us] flip on offense.”
“One thing we can do to, maybe, improve more on that stat is to be better on first down and be more efficient on those plays.”
Since Carroll lost its last game – 31-20 to C of I on Oct. 1 – the Saints’ red zone touchdown percentage (the amount of times a team scores a touchdown when inside the 20-yard line versus kicking a field goal or having another outcome) is 69.6 percent (16-for-23).
Again, if that number were extrapolated out to a full season, it would be one of the NAIA’s best.
So the question is: is Carroll performing better on third down because the offense is playing better, or is the offense playing better because of the success on third down? The answer is yes.
It boils down to execution, and as Pfannenstiel said, guys making plays.
“We all knew we had talent on the offense, I don't think anyone ever doubted that,” Carroll center Andrew Carter said. “Obviously we had some games that didn’t go as planned and games we didn’t execute like we needed to.”
“The changes we’ve made comes down to execution – just us understanding the role we have to play in order to win.”
Carroll enters Saturday’s game in Des Moines, Iowa, against the No. 2-ranked Grand View Vikings riding a five-game winning streak.
The Saints are averaging 341 yards and 30.6 points per game during the stretch, and will need every bit of grit they can muster to knock off the undefeated Vikings on their home turf.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT. The game can be streamed here.
