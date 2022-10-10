KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College of Idaho continued its march toward the top five and Rocky Mountain College cracked the top 15 as three Frontier Conference football teams maintained their national rankings in Monday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.
The Yotes picked up their third top-25 victory of the season Saturday, downing Montana Tech 27-24 in Caldwell, Idaho. C of I is 6-0 and leads the conference by one game heading into the second of two scheduled open dates.
C of I ranks fourth in the league in points per game (32.2) and paces the conference in yards per game (419.2). The Yotes have won 26 of their 30 Frontier games dating back to the beginning of 2019.
Rocky now holds its highest ranking of the season at No. 15 after a 28-6 home victory over Eastern Oregon on Saturday. It is Rocky’s highest national ranking since Oct. 25, 2021 (No. 13).
The Battlin’ Bears’ defense picked the Mountaineers off five times in victory and now pace the Frontier with 12 interceptions.
Rocky is currently second in the league in points per game (33) and fourth in yards per game (389.8). Rocky paces the Frontier, allowing just 13.8 points per game. In five of their six contests, the Battlin’ Bears have given up no more than 21 points.
Tech led C of I 24-21 with a 1:40 left in Saturday’s top-20 showdown.
The Yotes proceeded to march the ball 62 yards, on nine plays, in just 1:16, capping the drive off with a 22-yard Hunter Gilbert run, to hand the Orediggers their second loss of the season.
Both of Tech’s losses have been by one score to top-25 or receiving votes teams.
The Orediggers pace the conference in points per game (35.7) and rank second in yards per game (404).
Carroll got back in the win column Saturday with a 47-3 rout of MSU-Northern in Havre.
The victory, while it moved the Saints into a tie with Tech for third in the Frontier standings, didn’t improve Carroll’s standing in the “receiving votes” portion of the NAIA poll.
With four conference games to play, C of I leads Rocky (5-1) by one game. The Battlin’ Bears lead Tech (4-2) and Carroll (4-2) by one game.
Teams will take the week off from conference games before resuming the hunt for a Frontier championship on Oct. 22.
