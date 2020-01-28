Carroll College football released its 2020 schedule last Friday as coach Troy Purcell prepares to start his second season.
The Saints’ 10 game schedule features at least one game against all seven Frontier Conference teams and two games against Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon, and the College of Idaho.
Carroll finished last season with a 6-4 overall record, and had wins against Montana Western, Montana Tech, and Montana Western and Rocky Mountain, twice.
What can we expect from looking at the Saints’ schedule this season?
Well, a lot of traveling, but we will get to that.
1. No non-conference games
For the second year in a row, Carroll has not had a non-conference game on the schedule.
It has also been eight years since the Saints played an NCAA Division I or Division II school.
Carroll has had success playing out of the Frontier Conference, defeating NCAA Division III Linfield College in 2018, and handling NAIA Menlo College in 2013, so it should look at continuing that trend.
They may not be able to manage that, as teams don’t want to come to Montana to play.
Have you seen how much snow falls here?
That doesn’t change the fact that the Saints could travel.
Carroll could try to schedule higher up teams and drive there to get a nice payday.
Look at what Southern Oregon did by scheduling Sacramento State.
But the 77-19 outcome probably wasn’t what the Raiders were looking for.
2. Travel
I told you travel was coming, and here it is.
Carroll will have to ride a bus a whopping 3,880 miles round trip to Ashland, Oreg, La Grande, Ore. and Caldwell Idaho.
The Saints didn’t fare well in their two big road trips to Southern Oregon and Eastern Oregon this season, but maybe those two losses will help them figure out how to overcome the long bus ride.
Would flying be worth it?
Even a quick drive to Spokane to fly out might help, but then there is the cost of money.
The good news is that most of the travel is out of state. They don’t have to head to Billings, but they have to go to Havre, of all places.
That’s always a nice drive, especially in snow.
3. Challenging schedule might pay off
With all the travel and the two challenging games against Southern Oregon and the College of Idaho, there is definitely some pay off.
The Frontier Conference champion gets an automatic bid to the playoffs but, with some at-large berths still available, the NAIA committee will take strength of schedule into consideration.
What would two wins against College of Idaho do?
What would three road wins do for a team’s confidence?
There is no doubt that Carroll’s football schedule will be entertaining to watch, but it could also be the ticket back into the postseason.
