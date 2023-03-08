HELENA — If Tuesday night’s first-round win over Rochester took guts, then Wednesday’s 73-60 come-from-behind victory over No. 23-ranked Jamestown (N.D.) took a special group focused on goals beyond the regular-season and conference tournament.
Carroll’s women’s basketball team erased an 11-point halftime deficit to secure its spot in the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
“Coming out of halftime, we talked about really coming together…This group is just resilient,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They’re just so bought in and they’re so committed and they’re so in it for one another that it makes it a super special group to coach.”
“I don’t think any of us felt panicked at half. I don’t think any of us felt like we couldn’t come back and get this done, but it took a ton of trust and buy-in from that group to do what they did.”
The Jimmies knocked down eight first-half 3-pointers, pushing their advantage to as much as 13 points.
The Saints, perhaps feeling the pressure of hosting an opening-round tournament on the national stage, dug deep in the third quarter, cutting Jamestown’s advantage to four before eventually taking the lead on a Maddie Geritz put-back lay up not quite six minutes into the second half.
“We’re a third quarter team,” Carroll graduate student Sienna Swannack said. “We knew that we weren’t done. We knew that 11-point deficit wasn’t going to hold us back. We just came out hyped and ready to go play a big third quarter.”
Defensive stops fueling the Saints’ offense, hometown standouts Jamie Pickens and Kamden Hilborn went to work to ensure Wednesday’s home finale would produce a Carroll victory.
Pickens was bumped on a lay up, earning her a 3-point play, while Hilborn buried a triple just moments later. Another Pickens and-one, this time off a wrap-around assist from Hilborn, chopped Jamestown’s lead to a single point.
“We were just having fun with each other,” Pickens said. “We really trust each other. Just super awesome for us – we were scoring inside and out, everyone was contributing. Crowd got into it and it felt good. Momentum got going.”
Hilborn is playing out her fifth and final year of eligibility, meaning Wednesday night was the last time and her Pickens – longtime friends and teammates who won multiple Class AA state championships together at Helena High – will play together in a true home game.
Pickens tied a career-high with 28 points in the victory, while Hilborn dished out nine assists, surpassing the 200-assist mark for the first time in her career.
“I don’t think there’s much we can say other than what the crowd said all night and that’s, ‘MVP.’” Hilborn said of Pickens. “She carries us in so many ways and we rely on her to, not only score, but get big stops and big rebounds.”
“Consistently she’s come out every game this year and given us so much. To be able to rely on her in a big game like this was just even bigger for us.”
“Like the crowd said, she’s the MVP.”
Kyndall Keller added 16 points and seven rebounds for Carroll, while senior Erica Nessan knocked down two huge 3-pointers in the third quarter, one that tied the game at 52-52 at the buzzer.
Genesis Wilkinson added two big buckets to begin the fourth quarter that put Carroll up by four, and totaled six points in the victory.
Sienna Swannack, who, like Hilborn, returned for a fifth and final season, made one shot all night – a 3-pointer that gave Carroll a 10-point lead with under three minutes to play.
“Just to see their smiles with about a minute and a half to go when they knew that we did it was priceless,” Sayers said. “We set some goals to get back to Sioux City. Sienna and Kamden came back for this experience, they came back for this. It was important to all of us that they got back there.”
“She and Kam are a big reason why we’re sitting here right now.”
Wednesday’s victory advanced Carroll’s win streak to 15 games and improved the Saints’ record on their home floor to 13-1 this season.
Carroll also improved to 8-3 against top-25-ranked competition. Carroll is now 11-12 all-time in national tournament games and has won four such contests over the last two seasons.
“To cap off our [slate of] home games with a win like that and a comeback like that speaks a lot about our team,” Hilborn said. “So many people come out to support us and today the crowd was amazing.”
“To end on that, with a comeback like that – I’ve never heard the gym so loud here. It was a special win, for sure.”
The Saints, a two-seed in the Liston Quadrant, will play six-seeded Dakota State (S.D.) in Sioux City, Iowa, in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
Carroll, now 27-5 on the season, is one victory away from establishing a new single-season record for victories under head coach Rachelle Sayers. The Saints also won 27 games a year ago.
For the second game in a row, the Saints persevered through a gut-check, and now they’re just a handful of wins away from a truly special season.
“We had that game against Morningside [in last year’s national tournament] all the way down to the last two minutes and weren’t able to close the gap,” Sayers said. “I think this team knows now that we can do that. We can struggle and we can grind it out and we can go on big runs.”
“Our preseason, our conference season and every one of these games has been super valuable to [the players’] experience and to their continued confidence that this is gonna be a special year and we’re not done playing yet.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.