No. 11-ranked Carroll beat No. 23-ranked Jamestown 73-60 on Wednesday night to punch its ticket to the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa, for the second straight season.

HELENA — If Tuesday night’s first-round win over Rochester took guts, then Wednesday’s 73-60 come-from-behind victory over No. 23-ranked Jamestown (N.D.) took a special group focused on goals beyond the regular-season and conference tournament.

Carroll’s women’s basketball team erased an 11-point halftime deficit to secure its spot in the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored a game-high 28 points, tying a career-high, and grabbed nine rebounds in the Saints' 73-60 win over No. 23-ranked Jamestown on Wednesday night.
Carroll junior Kyndall Keller scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Saints' 73-60 win over No. 23-ranked Jamestown on Wednesday night.
