Bridger's Dylann Pospisil, second from left, signs to play volleyball with Rocky Mountain College. She is pictured with parents Alex Pospisil, far left, and Staci Pospisil, far right, as well as Battlin' Bears coach Yang Yang.
Bridger's Dylann Pospisil, second from left, signs to play volleyball with Rocky Mountain College. She is pictured with parents Alex Pospisil, far left, and Staci Pospisil, far right, as well as Battlin' Bears coach Yang Yang.
Courtesy of Lena Kallevig
Bridger's Mya Goltz, center, signs to play volleyball with Carroll College. She is pictured next to parents Jim Goltz, left, and Amy Goltz, right.
Courtesy of Lena Kallevig
Bridger's Zach Althoff, center, signs to play football with Rocky Mountain College. He is pictured with parents Kendra Althoff, left, and David Althoff, right.
BILLINGS — Three senior student-athletes from Bridger signed on to play college sports with in-state schools Wednesday, per Scouts activities director Lena Kallevig.
Mya Goltz and Dylann Pospisil signed to play volleyball at Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College, respectively, while Zach Althoff made his pledge to play football at Rocky.
Goltz, a two-time all-state selection, will join a Fighting Saints program that went 14-13 last year under coach Maureen Boyle. She'll be facing her high school teammate often in the Frontier Conference, with Pospisil (also a two-time all-stater) joining a Battlin' Bears squad that went 21-16 and advanced to the NAIA National Championships a year ago.
Althoff was an all-state selection in 6-Man football this past season, helping take the Scouts on a run to semifinals of the playoffs. He joins several other in-state talents in Rocky's 2023 signing class, which was announced in February following the Bears' 6-4 season in 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.