The Associated Press released its 2022 NAIA Football All-America list on Friday. Two Carroll College football players and one College of Idaho senior were recognized on the list.
Saints redshirt senior defensive lineman Garrett Kocab, who was also named Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Conference, and AFCA First-Team All-American, adds to his impressive list of 2022 accolades with a First-Team AP All-America honor.
Kocab finished 2022 with 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass break-ups and a blocked extra point.
Carroll offensive lineman Andrew Carter appears on the list for the second consecutive season with a second-team AP selection. He garnered First-Team AP All-America honors in 2021 and a Second-Team AFCA NAIA All-America nod in 2022.
Carter anchored a Carroll offensive line that averaged 129.5 yards per game rushing and 197.3 yards per game passing.
College of Idaho senior cornerback Dorian Hardin picked up his second All-American honor on Friday. He was named a second team NAIA All-American by the AP.
Hardin joins brother Taeson in 2020 and Nate Moore, who was a first team selection in 2015 and 2016 and a second team selection in 2017, as just the third Coyote defensive player to earn All-America honors in program history.
The senior from Oak Harbor led the team with 14 pass breakups, second with three interceptions, and fourth in tackles with 45. He wrapped up his career with seven interceptions and 145 tackles.
The AP NAIA All-America team presented by Regions Bank was released Friday and was chosen by a panel of sports writers and sports information directors in conjunction with College Sports Communicators (CSC).
Dickinson State senior defensive lineman Krew Mathern and senior defensive back Dawson McGlothlin (Sidney, MT) were honored as All-Americans on the AP's second-team defense.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.