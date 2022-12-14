KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Frontier Conference basketball teams, on both the men’s and women’s sides, continued to be ranked in Wednesday’s editions of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.
Carroll’s women’s team slipped two spots from inside the top-10 to No. 11, while Montana Western was the biggest mover of any Frontier program, rising three positions to No. 18.
Rocky Mountain College, for the third consecutive poll, received votes.
On the men’s side, Montana Tech and Carroll each dropped one spot, with the Orediggers falling to No. 13 and the Saints descending to No. 24.
Tech’s drop halted a two-poll streak of improvements. Carroll fell in the national rankings for the second straight time.
Carroll remains the lone Frontier school to have both basketball programs ranked inside the top-25.
The Saints’ women’s team is 6-4 (2-0 Frontier) and coming off a 12-point road loss to then-No. 13-ranked Lewis-Clark State. Carroll is 2-3 against ranked opposition this season and will wrap up its pre-Christmas slate with three games in Florida.
The Carroll men, like all five other Frontier men’s teams, are off to a 1-1 start in league play and are 7-2 overall.
The Saints beat Bushnell and Corban (in overtime) over the weekend at home.
Tech’s men are 9-2 to begin the season and have not played since falling to Western on the road on Dec. 3.
The Orediggers are 6-0 at home this season and own an 18-game win streak on Kelvin Sampson Court dating back to last season.
Wednesday’s poll ensures the Jan. 5 matchup between Carroll and Tech in Butte will be a top-25 showdown. It will also be a rematch of last season’s Frontier Tournament Championship game, a contest Tech won on Carroll’s home court.
Western’s women’s team, which is off to a 6-2 (1-1 Frontier) start, now possesses its highest national ranking since March 6, 2019 (No. 4).
The Bulldogs have done nothing but inch up the rankings this season, rising five spots since a preseason ranking of No. 23.
Two of Western’s next three games are against current top-25 teams (Vanguard at No. 14) or teams in the “receiving votes” category (Rust College).
The Battlin’ Bears women are 6-3 (2-0 Frontier) to begin the season and are riding a four-game win streak into the Cactus Classic next week in Arizona.
Rocky, the team that made it deeper into the national playoffs than any other Frontier program – men’s or women’s – last season, received 61 points in Wednesday’s poll, its highest amount since being ranked No. 25 in the preseason.
