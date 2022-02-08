HELENA — Carroll is chasing Montana Tech in the Frontier Conference men’s basketball standings. The gap stands at one game, and on Thursday, in front of a home crowd, the Saints will have an opportunity to close that gap and draw even with the Orediggers.
“We’re definitely looking forward to it,” Carroll junior Brendan Temple said. “This is what we play for, these big-time moments. Really just excited to play in this game…As a group, we’ve just been getting each other ready for the game. We all just really want this one.”
A Tech victory on Thursday night would ensure Tech at least a share of the Frontier regular-season championship. It would also hand the Orediggers the season series, all but guaranteeing them the No. 1 seed and home court advantage throughout the league tournament.
A Carroll win would draw the two teams even atop the standings with two regular-season games remaining. The Saints would also lay claim to the season series.
“It’s probably the biggest game of the year,” Carroll senior Shamrock Campbell said. “Just need to get mentality prepared now, start locking in now. The focus starts all week. In the preparation, we just take it one day at a time and keep preparing and getting mentally focused because it’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be physical. Both teams are gonna go on runs. It’s nice that we’re gonna be at home, hopefully we can get a big crowd.”
Carroll is riding a four-game win streak after losing to Tech on Jan. 22. The Orediggers have not lost since Carroll handed them an 80-78 defeat on Jan. 6. That represents Tech’s only conference loss to date and means Tech will enter Thursday on a nine-game winning streak.
Carroll struggled offensively last time against Tech, shooting in the mid-30s and totaling a season-low three assists as a team and just 58 points. Tech won the rebounding battle in Butte, and Carroll did so in Helena, while each team has combined for 66 points in the paint in two prior matchups.
Saints players are motivated to get the Orediggers back. Carroll feels like it did not play anywhere near its capability in Butte and has attempted to show that in the four games since. With a more aggressive look offensively, Carroll is averaging 74.3 points per game since failing to break the 60-point plateau in Butte. That included back-to-back 80-point games that saw the Saints shoot a combined 64-for-122 (52.5 percent) from the field.
“I feel like everything is swinging in the right direction,” Temple said. “We wanna get these guys back. We played a not-so-good game against them, so we’re excited to show them what we’ve been doing these last four games.”
Whether or not big-man Ifeanyi Okeke plays remains to be seen. He has missed the last six games due to a violation of the program’s code of conduct, according to head coach Kurt Paulson.
In his absence, the Saints have turned to freshman Andrew Cook, thrusting him into the starting lineup. In 12 league games, including seven starts, Cook is averaging 8.9 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting. Both he and fellow freshman Garrett Long have helped close the scoring deficit left by Okeke, while seniors like Campbell and Jovan Sljivancanin have simply shouldered a bigger portion of the scoring responsibility of late.
Sljivancanin, who is averaging 19.8 points per game this season, was recently named the Frontier Conference Player of the Week. Against Montana State Northern and Montana Western, Sljivancanin averaged better than 26 points and eight rebounds per game. He scored a combined 42 points in the first halves of those contests (on 17-for-25 shooting). In league play, Sljivancanin is now averaging 21.3 points per game following a season-high 29 points on Saturday.
“That’s just him being aggressive, really,” Paulson said. “Guys feeding him and finding him and getting us off to a good start…He’s playing well. Player of the week. The thing I like is he’s finding the other guys. He’s scoring but he’s also assisting.”
Sljivancanin enters Thursday with 1,850 career points, meaning he is just 150 points away from eclipsing 2,000 in his time as a Saint. Only Bill Pilgeram (2,515) and Zach Taylor (2,019) have accomplished that in Carroll men’s basketball program history.
What was a stagnant offense, and one unable to make shots two and a half weeks ago against Tech, has snapped back to its efficient and thriving self.
Carroll will need every bit of scoring it can get on Thursday because Tech can put up the points. Just last Saturday, the Orediggers hung 85 on Rocky Mountain College. They are averaging nearly 78 points per game this season behind three double digit scorers in Sindou Diallo, Caleb Bellach and Taylor England.
Both Diallo and Bellach are averaging north of 17 points per game in conference play. In the last three games, Bellach has dropped 22 points twice while Diallo is coming off a 23-point outburst against Rocky. Diallo is shooting nearly 51 percent from the field in league play as Bellach averages 45.5 percent from 3-point distance.
“[Caleb] Bellach is playing really well for them,” Paulson said. “Sindou and England, they’ve been around, but Bellach is playing well. We’ve gotta find a way to hold him down. Those other two – they’ve got three guys that are scoring a lot for them.”
Campbell will likely draw the task of guarding Diallo. Cook, Sljivancanin and even Jonny Hillman have guarded Bellach in the past to varying degrees of success. With players like that Tech tandem, you almost have to concede that they will score their points no matter the defensive attention paid to them. All you can hope for as a defense is to slow them down, not let Diallo, Bellach, or England take over the game, and make everything as hard as possible on them.
“I think he kinda feeds off his own energy,” Campbell said of Diallo. “He hits a couple buckets and he gets confident. When he gets going downhill, he’s tough. He shoots a lot of free throws for a guard, and he’s so athletic that he can get up around the rim. If we can stop him in transition and not let him just get easy ones, that will be big so he doesn’t get going.”
Carroll, anchored by Campbell, will roll into Thursday allowing the seventh-fewest points per game (62.9) in the NAIA. Tech is ranked inside the top-35 in that same statistic. Keeping both offenses off-balance for long periods of time is hard to do, however, because they are so efficient.
Both teams shoot the ball 46 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range or better, and neither the Orediggers or Saints turn the basketball over. In fact, both teams are ranked inside the top-five nationally for fewest turnovers per game. Carroll is No. 1 in the NAIA (8.7 per game) and Tech is No. 5 (9.2 per game).
There are going to be very few secrets between Carroll and Tech on Thursday. Each team prepares well for games and these programs have seen each other so much (including twice already this season) that player tendencies and most offensive plays will be well scouted.
Maybe teams have made an adjustment or added a wrinkle since the last matchup, but for the most part, facing a team for the third time, this late in the season, is all about execution, taking care of the basketball, making the little plays that add up and knocking down the freebies from the charity stripe.
“Tech is playing really well this year in conference,” Paulson said. “We’re their only loss and they’ve been hot ever since. It’s going to be a really close game and very physical…I think [big-time games] are fun for the fans and the players. It’s going to be high-intensity and should be a great battle.”
Carroll has not lost to Tech at home since Feb. 13, 2014, a span of 14-straight games. Carroll is 9-0 at home against Tech under Paulson.
Thursday will also represent senior night for Carroll’s two basketball programs as the final regular-season home game. It is also the whiteout game, meaning fans are encouraged to wear white.
Tip off between the Saints and Orediggers is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
