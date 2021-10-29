HELENA — Just keep fighting. That is about all Carroll can do right now. Its 39-34 loss to Rocky Mountain College last weekend dropped the Saints to 3-4 with their four losses coming by a combined 13 points.
“Good things happen to teams that play hard,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “Teams that don’t quit and teams that play hard. I know we’ve come up short, 13 points short in four games, but we’ve gotta find a way. I don’t believe in luck, like I said before. You create luck by great effort, and teams that give great effort create their own luck.”
Carroll’s offense is averaging better than 32 points per game in the last month. The Saints tied a season-high with 34 points against the Battlin’ Bears, but 24 of those points came in the second half. Three weeks ago against College of Idaho, Carroll needed 21 second-half points to slide past the Yotes on the road.
Offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said it is good to see his group maintaining its persistence despite not moving the ball well, at times, during games. He said finishing off drives and finishing off opportunities have been points of emphasis for the unit this week, and that when Carroll gets a chance to end the game (like it had against Rocky Mountain), the team needs to come through.
“There are times, and it’s at all levels and at every position on the offense, where you don’t see that consistent execution,” Pfannenstiel said. “The thing that’s been nice is it’s become less about assignment and more about the finer points of the game. Guys come in and learn lessons everyday. Our guys are great because they continue to work hard. They don’t have fear, they don’t get discouraged and they keep playing. Now we just have to continue to execute better so we can win a close one.”
Saturday will represent the first time this season Carroll has played an opponent twice. EOU took the first game back in September by a field goal with 10 third-quarter points. Carroll failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second time in as many games against the Mountaineers and have not accomplished that feat since Nov. 16, 2019.
Carroll is 0-7 against EOU dating back to 2015 and has not beaten the Mountaineers since 2014, a road win in La Grande.
“We haven’t played well in La Grande, and we need to play well,” Purcell said. “We need to go down there and start fast. We’ve been saying it all the time. We have a tendency to start a little slow sometimes and we just can’t do that with good teams. Eastern Oregon is a good team...Look at everybody in the Frontier right now. Half of them are going to be 4-4 and the other half are going to be 3-5. It’s still a dogfight until the end. I don’t think a team with a four-loss record is going to get in, by any means...We haven’t played well in the state of Oregon, so we just gotta break the curse.”
The Mountaineers’ win over Carroll earlier this season moved them to 3-0. Since then, EOU has dropped four-straight games, including a 22-20 loss to Montana State Northern in five overtimes last Saturday.
Kai Quinn, the Frontier Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year from the spring, jumped out to a fast start, but has struggled of late. He is up to 11 interceptions this season against just five touchdowns. Quinn was replaced by Carson Bohning in the fourth quarter of EOU’s loss to Northern after throwing an interception.
After scoring 71 combined points (23.7 per game) in their first three wins, the Mountaineers have scored just 47 points (11.8 per game) over their four contests. EOU has allowed 104 total points (26 per game) during its current losing streak and has turned the ball over 14 times in four games.
Freshman quarterback Jack Prka is slated to make his fifth-straight start for Carroll. He threw for 224 yards and a touchdown against Rocky Mountain, and has averaged 211 yards through the air per game to go along with seven touchdowns. Carroll running back Duncan Kraft will enter Saturday’s game first in the conference in rushing yards per game (90.9) and total yards (636), and second in touchdowns (8).
Carroll picked up just 216 yards total yards last time out against EOU. The two teams were penalized a combined 27 times and the game featured six total turnovers. This time around, having already matched up against one another, the outcome will likely come down to who made the most adjustments in response to that first contest.
“They work on the stuff that we were successful with and they have an answer for the stuff we were successful with,” Purcell said. “Now, let's figure out how we can make it look the same and then have a pop play off of it, and have a counter play off of that. So what it looks like is not what it is...We put a bunch of wrinkles in from what was successful, just plays off of plays...It’s hard to play a team twice, especially if you won, it’s even harder to get another one.”
Five of the last seven games between Carroll and EOU have been decided by seven points or less. Carroll is 0-3 against the Mountaineers under Purcell and 9-9 with Tim Camp as the head coach of EOU.
Kick off from Community Stadium in La Grande, Oregon, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time.
