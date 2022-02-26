GREAT FALLS – Call it revenge, call it payback, call it whatever you want, but Carroll’s women’s basketball team wanted – and needed – to beat Providence on Saturday night.
The Argos were all that stood in the Saints’ way of playing for a Frontier Conference Tournament Championship, and little more than a week after falling to Providence in double overtime, Carroll wanted to even the score, and did just that, beating the Argos 63-51 in the league tournament semifinals.
Carroll will now play Rocky Mountain College in the Frontier Tournament Championship game, in Billings, on Tuesday.
“We definitely had a lot of motivation coming in,” Carroll’s Sienna Swannack said. “We were really fired up. We just wanted what was taken from us and that was to win a conference championship. We got a big win there.”
Last week’s loss kept the Saints from claiming a share of the Frontier regular-season title and relegated them to the No. 3 seed, meaning Saturday’s semifinal game would take place in Great Falls instead of Helena.
Looking for its first win inside the McLaughlin Center this season, Carroll never trailed Providence, and jumped out to an 11-0 lead off the tip.
Providence’s Parker Esary dropped 15 first-quarter points and a career-high 39 points against the Saints last week, but managed just seven on Saturday night as Carroll made her the centerpiece of its defensive gameplan.
“The players just absolutely played their tails off,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They gave us everything they had. They were 100 percent bought into what they needed to do. I’m just really proud of the posts’ response to how we needed to play, as well as the guards. The posts were fighting like crazy to keep the ball out of [Esary’s] hands and our guards were down there battling trying to get the lobs and trying to defend drives and really good shooters.”
Seemingly every time Esary touched the basketball, the Saints doubled. The four-time All-American got off just two shots in the first half, getting four of her six points from the free throw line. When Carroll’s post Jamie Pickens went to the bench with foul trouble, Maddie Geritz and Genesis Wilkinson stepped in and carried the defensive banner for Carroll in the paint.
“She’s a great player, so credit to her,” Pickens said of Esary. “That was our big focus, just not letting her get catches. That was big for us…To have Maddie come in and be able to play Parker just like I was and get that offensive end going – our shooters were shooting. It was a great night…
“I can’t give my team enough credit. They really helped out. [Esary] couldn’t catch a break. When she did catch the ball, we were on her. It was a great effort by all of us. Hopefully we can transfer that to Rocky.”
Carroll limited Esary to just one made field goal on Saturday. Five of her seven total points came at the charity stripe and she turned the ball over four times. Esary was able to rack up three assists and seven rebounds, but after almost single-handedly beating the Saints last week, was held in check this time around.
“We couldn’t let happen what happened the last time we played them,” Sayers said. “We knew we had to be better and we had to change some things. We knew it was going to be really hard. They work hard to get [Esary] the ball and she’s strong and she’s smart and she’s an All-American. It took three of us, but they were bought in and they did their jobs.”
Emilee Maldonado paced the Argos with 18 points and Maddy Dixon finished with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Both made several clutch shots to keep Providence in the game, especially when Carroll made a push in the third quarter.
Reed Hazard and Brooklyn Harn each chipped in seven points in the loss.
The 3-ball carried Carroll on Saturday night. Eight of the Saints’ first 10 made field goals were 3-pointers. Swannack knocked down a trio of first-half triples and finished with four on the night. Dani Wagner, who paced the Saints with 18 points, also buried four 3-pointers.
In three of the contest’s quarters, Carroll hit multiple 3-pointers and totaled a dozen in 40 minutes.
“Our coach gives us a lot of confidence,” Swannack said. “We practice those shots every single day, and when we get on the court, she tells us, ‘if you’re on the court, you’re on the court for a reason. I trust you. I trust you to take those shots, I trust you to take the big shots.’”
Carroll shot 35.6 percent (21-for-59) from the field in the win, but 50 percent from long-range. Swannack scored 14 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Kamden Hilborn and Geritz each totaled seven points, and Pickens and Christine Denny added six apiece.
Providence nearly matched Carroll’s overall shooting effort, but never got hot from outside. The Argos committed seven more turnovers than the Saints, leading Carroll to hold a plus-nine edge in the points off turnovers department.
Carroll was credited with seven steals in the victory, a combined four of which came from Wagner and Jaidyn Lyman.
“We know they have some big scorers on their team, but we really practice what they do a lot,” Swannack said of Providence. “We were more prepared than, I think, any team could’ve been in this conference. We know their players, we know their tendencies, it’s the fourth time we’ve played them. We really just locked them down.”
Providence or Carroll has won the last four Frontier Tournament Championships. That stretch has a chance to continue on Tuesday night as the Saints – who have won three of the last four titles – try to knock off No. 1 seed Rocky in Billings.
Carroll did not take the easy path to the championship game this year, but nevertheless, the Saints are right back where they want to be.
“We’ve all been here,” Swannack said. “We’re a really veteran team. This is a big one and we’ve just gotta get prepared. We have a couple days to do that. We know where we stand and we know what we can do.”
Tip off in Billings is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
