HELENA — For Kurt Paulson and his basketball team, Tuesday’s Frontier Conference Tournament Championship represents an opportunity to get over the hump.
In each of the last two seasons, Carroll has fallen to Lewis-Clark State in the championship and will be appearing in its six consecutive title game dating back to the 2015-16 season. This year, it is Providence that stands in the Saints’ way.
“Well we need to win one,” Paulson said. “That’s the goal. Been in it every year, but haven’t won it yet. It’s going to be an uphill battle up in Great Falls, but our kids are playing good and we beat them, so we have that confidence. It’s gonna really come down to who controls the tempo. They want you to shoot quick and then break out and get easy baskets in transition. We need to run our stuff and hit shots and slow them down and guard them in the halfcourt.”
As the No. 2 seed, Carroll will travel to Great Falls to face the Argonauts on Tuesday. It will be the third appearance for juniors Jovan Sljivancanin and Shamrock Campbell in the league tournament championship game during their time as Saints.
Campbell will presumably be making his third start in a championship contest, while Sljivancanin would be making his second.
“All three years going to the championship, now I have some experience from the previous two years,” Sljivancanin said. “Unfortunately I lost both my freshman and sophomore years, so me and Shamrock both, we learned from those losses. So hopefully we can take those lessons and use them when we play on Tuesday and try to get a win.”
Players like sophomores Dennis Flowers III, Ifeanyi Okeke, Brendan Temple and Jonny Hillman all played in last year’s title game, earning valuable exposure to big time moments at the collegiate level. Void of seniors this year, Paulson said his team still possesses a wealth of experience that has shown up during the course of the season.
To get to 17-6 this season, the Saints have had to win 12 of their last 13 games. Seven times this year Carroll has been in a game decided by six points or less, a scenario the program holds a 6-1 record in thus far. That includes a five-point win over Montana Tech on Saturday to advance to the championship game.
“I think our experience is showing up a lot,” Paulson said. “Last night [Saturday] we could have folded. We got down nine [points], at Rocky went to overtime, at Northern a last second shot to win them. Our guys are making the plays to win games. They have that experience to win close ones, they’ve been doing it the last two months.”
While this year’s championship will be different than any other without fans in the stands, Campbell said it is still good to have experience and know what kind of intensity comes with these types of games. He is expecting a tough, physical contest against an opponent that knows Carroll’s offensive tendencies.
“We know each other so well, we’re gonna know our sets,” Campbell said. “Coaches are going to scout really well, so we’re gonna know each other. I think it’s going to come down to toughness, staying together and executing because we all know each other’s plays, we all know what we wanna do. Whoever the toughest team is, I think, is going to come out on top.”
Tuesday will be the fifth matchup between Providence and Carroll this season. The Saints are 1-3 against the Argonauts and are one of only two teams to defeat them during the regular season.
Sljivancanin and Providence senior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly are two of the best players in the Frontier.
Darko-Kelly scores over 18.5 points per game as the league’s second-best scorer, but Sljivancanin is not far behind with his 18 points per game. Both are first and second in rebounds per contest and are No. 2 and No. 3 in the conference in steals per game.
“They’re a really good team, especially at home, tenth-ranked in the nation,” Sljivancanin said. “It’s going to be a really tough game, but besides the first time we played them, all three games were kinda close. I think it’s going to come down to crunch time execution and who’s gonna be the tougher team in the end.”
Providence is 10-1 at home this season, but cannot say it has sent teams to each of the last two conference tournament title games like Carroll can. Sljivancanin believes that experience, even in losses, will help this current group of Saints capture its first championship.
“We just gotta treat it like we have every other game and not look too far down the road,” Paulson said. “We got another game Tuesday, we’re thankful to be playing games. It’s a great opponent in Providence, they’ve had a great season and we’re the best two teams left.”
Carroll tips it up with Providence on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Great Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.