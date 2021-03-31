HELENA — With each game, Carroll’s offensive line has taken notable steps forward in its on-field play this season. Through the abbreviated four-game campaign’s first two contests, Saints redshirt sophomore quarterback Devan Bridgewater was sacked a combined 10 times and the rushing attack struggled to pick up three yards per carry.
While Carroll was able to split those first two games, a 49-7 win over Montana State Northern last weekend more closely signified what the Saints’ offense, and namely the offensive line, is capable of when things are clicking on all cylinders. Bridgewater was not sacked in the win and Carroll rushed for over 350 yards and five touchdowns.
“We were a little bit banged up early in the year and it’s nice to finally have our guys back healthy,” Saints offensive line coach Ryan Springer said. “Being able to practice as a full unit has been really, really good. Last week was obviously a good performance, but a lot of things we can still get better at. In that game last week, too, our tight ends really did great blocking as well. It’s a full group effort between offensive line, running backs, tight ends.”
In the week leading up to the Northern game, Carroll had a more consistent group of offensive linemen able to practice, further aiding that position group in its quest to build some chemistry after losing two starters from last year’s team.
“I think we’re coming together as a group,” senior Alex Hoffman said. “We’re starting to learn how to play together, trusting each other to know our assignments.”
Carroll’s running backs averaged nearly eight yards per carry in Saturday’s win, a number aided by long runs from redshirt freshman Duncan Kraft and redshirt sophomore Sam Liday. Sophomore Matthew Burgess averaged 6.1 yards per carry on his way to a 152-yard performance and two touchdowns, as well.
With that performance, Burgess now ranks third in the NAIA in rushing yards per game at 142.3 and is already nearing 500 yards on the ground through just three games.
Talk to Burgess and he will credit his offensive linemen for giving him room to run, but talk to the offensive linemen and they will credit the running backs for hitting those holes and making them look good even when the blocking is not 100 percent perfect.
Speak to the coaching staff, and games like the one Carroll enjoyed on Saturday is more about all-around efforts by the entirety of the offensive personnel.
“I think it’s a testament to our whole offense more than anything,” Springer said. “That was one of those things with us having our fullbacks and tight ends block great, our running backs ran really, really hard. Honestly, on some things that weren’t as clean, our running backs made us look really, really good. It’s a full offensive thing and it comes down to the game plan that we put together as a coaching staff and our guys believing in that and going out and executing it.”
Embedded in the offensive line that Carroll started on Saturday was an intriguing mixture of veteran leadership and youth. Both starting guards — Sebastian Koch and Hunter Mecham — are underclassmen while Andrew Carter at center and Tanner Steele and Hoffman at the tackle positions have more experience under their belts.
Koch, a redshirt freshman from Kalispell Flathead High School, made his first career start for the purple and gold on Saturday.
“Sebastian was a guy that took a lot of reps with our No. 1 group in fall practices and unfortunately got a little dinged up in spring camp,” Springer said. “He’s kinda finally started getting healthy and played good for his first career start last week...He’s one of those guys, he was wrestling at 205 [pounds] his senior year and he’s walking around about 280 right now. He’s done a full-body transformation. He cares, he works really hard, he’s got all those intangible things that you really want.”
Mecham is just a sophomore at right guard, and Carter, while he has some experience, is only a redshirt sophomore himself.
“It’s been nice to see their development, seeing them grow over the past few years that we’ve played with them,” Hoffman said of the younger offensive linemen. “Seeing them mature as offensive linemen has been really cool to see.”
While they have played just three games compared to teams that completed full schedules last fall, the Saints currently rank inside the top-15 in rushing offense per game and are a top-45 team nationally in offensive yards per game at 350.
Certainly taking a complete effort by the offense as a whole, Carroll’s offensive line is where all that starts, and with that unit playing well, the Saints should be a tough team to beat.
That will be put to the test in a little over a week when College of Idaho rolls into Nelson Stadium. Currently the No. 6th-ranked team in the country in the latest coaches poll released on Monday, College of Idaho is also the reigning Frontier Conference Champion.
“Those guys are going to come out and play really hard, those guys are looking really, really good on defense and are continuing what they had rolling for them in 2019,” Springer said of College of Idaho. “Definitely going to see a lot of movement up front from those guys and I expect a really physical football game...Really excited to get a chance to play those guys in Nelson Stadium and should be a really good game between two good football teams.”
Carroll gets a week off to prepare and will take on the Yotes in what will be the Saints’ final regular season game of the 2021 spring season on April 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.