HELENA — The No. 1 team in the country for the last two years awaits Carroll’s football team when it steps off the plane in Sioux City, Iowa this weekend. As the 16 seed in the 16-team NAIA Football Championship Series field, the Saints were matched up with Morningside, a team that is currently riding a 37-game winning streak dating back to December of 2017.
“The opponent is the opponent,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “We just take care of ourselves. They’re a very, very good football team, very, very well-coached football team. I think they’re on a 37-game winning streak and two national championships. It’s pretty outstanding what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished in that program. The excitement is there. You gotta play everybody sometime, so what an opportunity and what a great season so far. We just gotta make sure we finish it and play hard.”
Carroll beat College of Idaho last week to claim at least a share of the Frontier Conference Championship for the first time since 2014, the same year the program found itself in the NAIA playoffs for the last time.
Morningside rolls into Saturday having won its 10th-straight Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship with an 8-0 record in the fall. The Mustangs are also a two-time defending national champion and have not been any lower than first in the top 25 coaches poll for two full seasons.
“We’re excited,” Saints redshirt sophomore quarterback Devan Bridgewater said. “We got no one believing in us, but we all believe in ourselves so that’s all we need at the end of the day. We can have everyone doubt us, but as long as we believe in ourselves, which we do, we feel like we can go out there and compete with these guys.”
While Morningside boasts the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, averaging better than 50 points per game, the Mustangs have not played a game that counts toward the standings since November of 2020 as the GPAC was able to complete a full season in the fall. Carroll played its four-game conference-only schedule this spring, and after a couple of games to shake off the rust, out-scored its opponents a combined 77-26 over the final two games.
“It takes about three or four games to kinda get into it and get into a rhythm, I think there is an advantage that way,” Purcell said. “The advantage they have a little bit is some older [players] and a little more depth. When you play in the fall, you have your whole group there like we would’ve had. Since we didn’t play in the fall and didn’t know if we were going to have a spring, a lot of our guys graduated and moved on. They’re a pretty junior and senior heavy roster that decided to stay.”
Seven Mustangs were selected as first-team All-GPAC players, including senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier and senior running back Arnijae Ponder. Both, along with junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck, anchor an offense that churns out over 550 yards, on average, per game.
Jurgensmeier was a 1,000-yard receiver in the fall, averaging 22.2 yards per catch, while racking up 19 touchdowns. He was Dolincheck’s most-targeted pass-catcher, hauling in 49 balls and putting up over 135 yards per game.
“We got some stuff we’re looking at,” Purcell said of defending Jurgensmeier. “He’s definitely explosive, he’s definitely the most wanted I guess. He’s a very, very good player. We’ll definitely know where he’s at and have a plan for him.”
For a quarterback that threw the ball nearly 30 times per game, Dolincheck was off the charts with his efficiency, and paced the nation with a 199.2 rating during the Mustangs’ fall season. His 335.9 yards per game through the air is also the best mark in the country and propels an offense that ranks No. 1 in the NAIA with over 366 passing yards per game.
“They’re very, very explosive,” Purcell said. “You watch 11 guys, everybody is on a positive play. It just shows a veteran group, it shows how well-coached they are from top to bottom. They’re a very, very sound football club. They’re fun to watch.”
Carroll, however, has experience slowing high-powered passing attacks, and for the proof, look no further than the College of Idaho game last Saturday. The Saints’ defensive backfield intercepted the Yotes’ quarterback three times, as the defense forced a total of four turnovers in Carroll’s win.
Much of that disruption originated up front with the Saints’ defensive line, a group anchored by Garrett Kocab and Garrett Worden who combined for 23 tackles and four sacks against the Yotes.
To get Dolincheck out of his rhythm on Saturday, Carroll needs its defensive line to duplicate that performance and continue getting hits on the quarterback against an offensive line that allowed just two sacks all season.
“Scheme it up and let our guys get after them,” Purcell said. “Try to get one-on-one situations with some of our defensive linemen so they can make some plays and make some stuff happen. Disguising stuff for their quarterback as usual and make sure we get into our fits. Got a good plan, we just gotta execute that plan and I feel good about our guys giving a great effort during this game.”
While Saturday presents a challenge unlike anything the Saints have faced this season, the ceiling for how well Carroll can play seems to be rising with each passing game. Solid performances in the last two contests have done nothing but continue to elevate the confidence level and expectations of Carroll’s players.
“I think a lot of the guys, especially after that Northern game, really saw what we could do and it was like, ‘OK this is what we can do and we gotta start expecting ourselves to do that,’” Bridgewater said. “That’s been the mentality since that week, and it showed last week and now I hope it shows again.”
The Saints enter the weekend with a good amount of momentum firmly behind them having taken down the No. 6 team in the country to reach this level. Tackling No. 1 is another challenge entirely, however, and the Saints will need to be at their best to leave Iowa with a win.
“They’re a very, very good football team, but we’re a good football team, so believe,” Purcell said. “The biggest thing this week is to believe and just go in and be the best. Again, it goes back to philosophy, just win this play, don’t worry about anything else. Just play the game, don’t get caught up in all the hype and everything else that goes along with it. Play the game and be the best you can be and look in the mirror at the end of the game and say, ‘man I played my tail off.’”
Carroll is in a position it has not been in for more than a half decade, but still has the most playoff experience as a program in the current 16-team field with now 23 all-time FCS appearances. Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel was on a few of those teams as a player, including the last time these two programs met in 2007, and has been working this week to get his players to understand what being in this moment means.
“Just because we earned this opportunity doesn’t mean much,” Pfannenstiel said. “We have not arrived because we made the playoffs. Now we gotta go play, and that’s the biggest thing to get across to our guys. Cool, we won a conference title, we’re in the playoffs. So what are we gonna do about it? Don’t feel good for ourselves because we got here and just say, ‘hey we made it.’ Now we’re here to win and now we’re here to go compete and our guys are ready for that challenge.”
Carroll and Morningside will meet up on Saturday at noon inside Bishop Heelan Memorial Stadium with the winner advancing to the NAIA Quarterfinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.