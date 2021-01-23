HELENA — A season-high 88 points was enough for Carroll’s men’s basketball team to beat Montana Tech by nearly 20 points and send a message to the Frontier Conference that the Saints are better than their 8-5 record.
“I thought our kids had a good energy and activity to them,” head coach Kurt Paulson said. “Tech is a really good team, we’ve lost twice to them. I think it shows our improvement tonight. We’ve been working hard over the Christmas break and holiday break without school, getting better. It’s not reinventing the wheel, we just have tweaked a few things.”
With the win, Carroll improves to 5-4 in league play, while Tech drops to 6-6 on the season and 6-4 in the Frontier.
To beat the team directly in front of them in the league standings, the Saints needed two 20-point scorers in sophomore Dennis Flowers III and junior Jovan Sljivancanin. With a 6-for-9 effort from 3-point range, Flowers paced Carroll with 22 points, including 17 in the second half.
Sljivancanin was largely quiet in the game’s final 20 minutes, scoring just three of his 21 points, but the Saints still shot 58.9 percent from the field and 75 percent from 3-point range in the victory.
They were keying on him [Sljivancanin] in the second half and that led to Dennis Flowers getting open,” Paulson said. “Jovan was finding Dennis in the second half and it was vice versa in the first half. We really need those two to play off each other and they did that tonight. We’re starting to see a little chemistry out of those two.”
More than a month after losing to Tech by 20 points on the road, Carroll came out on an 11-2 run to begin Saturday’s contest. That advantage stood at 18 points by halftime and Paulson was able to get some of his bench players minutes down the stretch with a big lead.
Despite being out-scored 38-26 in the paint, the Saints largely shut down Tech’s two biggest scoring threats in seniors Sindou Diallo and Taylor England. After missing a month with an injury, England was back on the court, playing for the first time since Tech’s 20-point blowout of Carroll on Dec. 16.
On 4-for-7 shooting, England netted just nine points, while Diallo earned four of his six points at the free throw line. Senior Cody Baumstarck and redshirt junior Christian Jones carried much of Tech’s offensive burden, each scoring 11 points in the loss.
Freshman Camdyn LaRance joined them in double figures with 10 points as the Orediggers shot 49.1 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from behind the arch.
“We put Shamrock [Campbell] on Diallo,” Paulson said. “England hasn’t been playing...so we wanted to move him around and make him work. I thought our kids defensively did a nice job.”
One of Paulson’s biggest points of emphasis for his team this season has been moving the basketball. When it’s moved, he says, the Saints get better looks offensively and it makes his team better. On Saturday night, Carroll racked up 26 assists and 33 made fields, and was led by Campbell who notched nine of them.
Flowers was right behind him, dishing out six assists and pulling down five rebounds to go along with his team-high in points.
Sophomore Ifeanyi Okeke and Brendan Temple were the other Saints to break into double figures in the win with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Okeke chipped in five rebounds and as Sljivancanin paced Carroll’s effort to out-rebound Tech with seven boards of his own.
Carroll’s 18-point victory over Tech signaled this is not the same Saints team the Orediggers faced back in December. It also proved Carroll is good enough to beat top-tier Frontier teams, and sets up a contest on Sunday where the winner slides into second place in the league.
“I just think we’re finding ourselves a little more,” Paulson said. “A lot of that is on me putting kids in the right positions for success. Slowly but surely we’re finding that out...Our team is different than it was last year, so it’s taking me awhile to figure out what’s the best position to put these guys in.”
That game will take place at 4 p.m. inside the PE Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.