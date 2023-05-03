HELENA — Two strangers – one from Idaho, the other from Colorado (by way of Chicago) – came together at Carroll College four years ago, formed a bond, won a bunch of basketball games together, and now they’re set to leave as brothers.

Jonny Hillman and Brendan Temple, two seniors on Carroll’s men’s basketball team, both intend to transfer to exercise a fifth and final season of eligibility and pursue master of business administration degrees.

Hillman, who averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 18 games last season, will transfer to Eastern Oregon University.

Temple recorded eight double-doubles and was Carroll’s third-leading scorer as a senior on his way to first-team All-Frontier honors. He plans to transfer to Purdue Northwest, an NCAA Division II program, in Hammond, Indiana.

“This will be the first time in four years Jonny and I will be doing our own thing,” Temple said. “It’s weird, but it’s exciting to try new things. Wherever I go, I know Jonny is just a phone call away. He’s always gonna be my brother for life. We’re gonna stay connected forever.”

“It’s been really bittersweet this last month,” Hillman said. “I wouldn’t have minded another year to get to play with Brendan, but super excited for him just because I know the opportunity is going to be great for him.”

For Temple, who is originally from Chicago and moved to Colorado as a sophomore in high school, the move puts him closer to family as he chases his MBA. Hillman, a native of Post Falls, Idaho, knew of EOU head coach Chris Kemp growing up through family connections and Kemp’s time at North Idaho College.

Hillman will also be reunited with friend and former teammate Malachi Afework, who transferred from Carroll to EOU ahead of last season. An opportunity to have his master’s degree paid for is the cherry on top of having one more season of basketball to play.

A sub-.500 final season with Carroll – a campaign Hillman described as “humbling” – put “a little chip” on Hillman’s shoulder, while the chance to play for Kemp and provide veteran leadership for a team that won 16 Cascade Collegiate Conference games and made a national tournament appearance a season ago was too much to pass up.

Hillman’s older brother, Michael, also played at EOU and wore the same No. 24 that Jonny donned at Carroll.

“I love basketball,” Hillman said. “At the start of this fourth year, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to play a fifth year. Just the competitive nature that I have, toward the end of the year, I didn’t want to give it up…

“I’m hoping that I can come in and impact the team in a positive way and provide some fifth-year leadership.”

Temple learned of Purdue Northwest through an alum who happened to be his neighbor in Colorado.

That neighbor put in a good word for Temple and shortly thereafter the school’s basketball coach, Boomer Roberts, reached out to set up an official visit. Temple enjoyed the trip east and committed.

Purdue Northwest went 12-17 last season, a year after winning single-digit games.

“He’s been super successful in turning programs around and he’s gonna get Purdue Northwest where they wanna go,” Temple said of Roberts. “He told me he was gonna watch my game more and I was gonna have more freedom of movement.”

“That was intriguing.”

Carroll won 86 games, with a .705 winning percent, over the last four seasons.

Hillman was a two-time Frontier Conference All-Defensive Team selection as a Saint. He and Temple played in three Frontier Tournament championship games and were on three teams that qualified for the NAIA National Tournament, advancing as far as the quarterfinals in 2020-21.

Hillman missed time with a knee injury as a senior. With some time off this spring, Hillman said he is feeling great and is excited to begin working out this summer in preparation for the upcoming season.

He will graduate from Carroll with a double major in business/accounting and strategic finance.

Temple will do the same with a business management and marketing degree.

Hillman hopes to complete EOU’s 15-month MBA program in 12 months, while Temple will pursue an MBA with a concentration in business analytics at Purdue Northwest.

“It is emotional [leaving], because when I came to Carroll, I had never been to a small place like Helena before,” Temple said. “It really just became my home and I grew to really like the people and my surroundings…

“I was always excited to come back every year. This summer and the next school year is gonna be a little bit of a change – I’m a little nervous – but more excited.”

“Just super thankful for Helena and the community that we’ve had the last four years,” Hillman said. “It’s been a huge impact on my life and I’ve really grown up here the last four years…

“I call Helena my home now and it’s gonna be really hard for me to leave. There’s so many people who’ve been part of my journey the last four years, and I’m extremely thankful for everybody.”