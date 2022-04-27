GREAT FALLS — In just its second year of existence, and first as a complete program, Montana Tech hoisted the Frontier Conference Women’s Track and Field Championship trophy on Wednesday. Carroll claimed the men’s title, making it back-to-back championships for the Saints since the return of the conference meet last year.
The Orediggers scored 226 points in 22 women’s events, edging Carroll’s 203 points. Providence (96 points) and Rocky Mountain College (88 points) rounded out the top-four.
Carroll’s men’s team collected 250 points in the same 22 events, outpacing Rocky (143 points), Providence (105) and Tech (104).
It was sixteen months ago that Tech officially announced the addition of a track and field program. A year ago, the Orediggers competed in just a handful of track events at the conference championship meet. Now, with a full roster that allowed Tech to be competitive in every single event, the Orediggers were able to claim the top women’s spot in the conference.
“Most people come in, and if they’re starting a program, they want a long-term approach,” Tech head coach Zach Kughn said. “‘Oh, it’s OK we’re new, let’s just get fifth instead of sixth.’ This is really year one for track and field and we’re on top…It means a lot. It hasn’t set in because you’re so high-strung all the time. We’ll celebrate tonight, for sure.”
Kughn said the first step in building a championship-winning program was to find athletes who wanted to be part of a brand new team with no history. Tech had to find the right people who wanted to make that history for themselves, and without much of a senior class to lead, accomplishing that fell, in large part, on underclassmen.
“Nobody came in saying – they’re like all freshmen,” Kughn said. “It would have been so easy to be like, ‘oh I’m just gonna kinda blend in and go through the motions.’ In practice, we don’t have hardly any upperclassmen to follow or go behind. Everybody had to come in and be a star. We had girls scoring 20, 30, 40 points and they’re freshmen.”
Freshman Abby Clark was selected as the Women’s Field Athlete of the Meet. She won the heptathlon as part of a Tech one-through-three sweep and paced the field in the 100-meter hurdles on Wednesday. Clark also won the high jump with an attempt of 1.64 meters and finished second to teammate Naiya Beaudin in the long jump.
Tech’s three-time NAIA National Champion Becca Richtman, who doubles as the veteran of the group, earned Women’s Track Athlete of the Meet.
Richtman posted an NAIA “A” Standard time in the 10000-meter run on Tuesday and turned around to post a 5k time of 17 minutes, 26.67 seconds on Wednesday. Richtman finished second to Rocky’s Sydney Little Light in the 800 and won the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time more than two minutes faster than her closest competition.
“Her impact on the program is indescribable,” Kughn said of his fifth-year senior. “She scored 40 points, that helps. I think she’ll stick around and help me coach. She acts like an assistant coach already. This means a lot to her. She hasn’t had that team championship before and this means the most to her – her senior year – to go out with this team title. They’re all great [athletes], but I know they’re grateful for her.”
Richtman said the team set a conference title as its goal day in January and described Wednesday as her and her teammates’ “dream day.”
In between events on her busy day, Richtman stayed loose by running around and cheering for her teammates at various events. To the unknowing eye, she could have been mistaken for a Tech assistant coach as she and her teammates kept tabs on Tech’s athletes.
Kughn, who earned Women’s Track and Field Coach of the Year honors, was equally active in offering support and providing energy for his teams across the two-day meet.
“Somehow they’re a million places at once,” Richtman said of her coaches. “They’re giving the attention they need for both the men’s and women’s teams. They really just do an incredible job. When Zach was announced coach of the year, I think that was the biggest scream all day…
“Trusting his philosophies, that’s a huge part [of success]. If you’re fighting against your coach and his philosophies, it’s going to be hard for you to go places. People start to buy into the program, buy into him – he’s just really motivational. He wants the best for us and as soon as the team saw that he wants to win more than we do, they're like, ‘alright, we’re gonna hop on this train, too.’”
Carroll’s Broder Thurston and Garrett Kocab won the Men’s Track and Field Athletes of the Meet awards on Wednesday. Saints’ head coach Harry Clark was also voted as the Men’s Track and Field Coach of the Year.
Kocab, who will represent Carroll in the shot put and discus at nationals, set personal records in both events on Wednesday. Kocab was the only male athlete to break 14.00 meters in the shot put with an attempt of 15.72 meters (51 feet, 7 inches). He followed that up with a discus throw of 52.42 meters (172 feet) to move back into the top-10 nationally.
“It feels great,” Kocab said. “I wasn’t really expecting to PR in anything today, but it happened and it feels good. Hope we can move forward from this and keep improving for the rest of the season…Coach and I have just been working on some things in practice. I really just kinda slowed it down and focused on what the certain points were that I needed to hit. Everything was just hitting today and it felt really smooth.”
Thurston won both the 200- and 400-meter dashes. He was also a member of the Carroll 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that claimed gold on Wednesday.
Elsewhere on the men’s side, Carroll won the long jump with Shamrock Campbell’s 6.77-meter attempt. Campbell also bested his NAIA “B” Standard mark in the triple jump with a distance of 14.46 meters.
Lee Walburn won the men’s javelin (49.10 meters) and decathlon (6783 points).
Nikki Krueger won the women’s shot put (13.52 meters) and qualified for nationals, along with Tech’s Tristen Sedgwick, in the discus.
Chad Hemsley earned gold for Carroll in the men’s 400-meter hurdles and Josh Malone won a jump-off with Providence’s Justin Krabbenhoft in the high jump. Josh Smalley PRed in the pole vault as Carroll athletes finished one-two and Christopher Abell won the short hurdles for the Saints.
“It was a team effort,” Clark said. “From our throws to sprints to distance, it was a great team day that we had today. I couldn’t be prouder of both the men’s and women’s [teams] because they competed their hearts out…I’m just super happy about how we presented both teams today, because [the athletes] did it with class and they did it the right way.”
Other notable performances from around the conference include Rocky’s distance duo of Jackson Duffey and Jackson Wilson. The pair finished one-two in the men’s 10k on Tuesday and replicated that feat in the 1500 and 5k on Wednesday.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Duffey said of the performance. “It’s a real confidence-builder to be able to come in, in a pretty competitive conference, and finish top-two in the three distance events. It’s pretty awesome.”
Both athletes are qualified for nationals in the 5k, with Wilson also qualified in the 1500.
Rocky’s Sidney Little Light, who is already NAIA “A” Standard qualified in the 1500, won the event on Wednesday. She also competed in and won the 400- and 800-meter dashes. Her time of two minutes, 15.60 seconds in that 800 was good enough for an NAIA “B” Standard qualification.
Little Light finished third in the women’s 5k and was a member of the Rocky 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams that placed third in their respective races.
“I think my teammates thought I was a little crazy for entering so many events, but honestly it’s nice to represent my team and be in as many things as I can…I’m so happy for [my team],” Little Light said. “It seems like we have some good podium finishers. We got a lot of PRs on the team, which I think is cool…
“Just to have as many girls show up [Wednesday] as they did, I was so happy. We’re all cheering each other on. It’s great…We try to just keep it really positive and encourage each other. Also, we’re just really goofy and funny. It makes it way easier, if we’re laughing, to get on the line when we’re tired and get it done.”
This year’s two-day meet was just the second time since 1986 that the Frontier held a conference championship for track and field.
Full results from the meet can be viewed here.
With the conference season now over, teams’ attention will turn to some last-chance-type meets to attempt to get as many athletes as possible to outdoor nationals. The NAIA National Championship Meet is scheduled for May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
