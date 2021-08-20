HELENA — Carroll has a relatively simple philosophy when it comes to recruiting and developing its linebackers.
“We like run and hit guys,” Carroll linebacker coach Randy Bandelow said. “Guys that can run fast and like to hit. Some guys are better at the line of scrimmage and they play our “rock” position and some guys are better at depth and they can play our MIKE or MACK position. That’s the basics and we can kinda build it from there.”
The Saints returned most of their main contributors from the spring with the exception of graduating senior Nate McGree. Guys like Jacob Resch and Tucker Jones picked up their first game experience earlier this year and Colton Ball and Trent Durfey filled that stand-up defensive end (“rock”) position well.
Capital High School’s Colin Sassano is back healthy after missing the spring season and is expected to step into more of a leadership role with Tom Robitaille. Outside linebacker Rex Irby is also back for his senior season after earning Second Team All-Conference honors with 32 tackles and two sacks in the spring.
“We’ve built some positional depth,” Bandelow said. “I think we could get as many as six guys in at inside linebacker and four guys in at that rock position. It’s exciting to have 10 guys that you trust on game day that can contribute and go make plays.”
In a defensive scheme that benefits from guys playing fast and physical, keeping fresh legs on the field is vital to ensuring their level of play stays consistently high.
“It’s a good rotation to have because then you’re not gassed out by halftime...When you get in the [game] you’re fired up to get going and have fresh legs,” Jones said. “With coach [Wes] Nurse, I like that he has a lot of different stuff going on and that allows us to play freely and fly around.”
Sassano, who is going into his junior season, spent the spring assisting the coaching staff while picking up necessary information about what is expected in Nurse’s scheme. This fall, Sassano said he is excited about what he is seeing from the group and feels healthy.
“I feel like our position group as a whole is absorbing all the install and the information that they’re throwing at us really well,” Sassano said. “There’s a few MA’s here and there, but there’s no big MA’s. For the most part, we’re pretty dialed in right now.”
Coming off the first preseason scrimmage and with another looming, Bandelow wants to see his linebackers increase their communication at the line of scrimmage. Acting as the generals of the defense, it is their responsibility to get the defense into the right looks on every down.
“A big thing for us is being the voice of the defense, getting everyone lined up, making sure we’re getting into the right checks and getting the blitz paths down correctly,” Bandelow said. “That was our big thing from the scrimmage. I thought we made plays, we ran around, we tackled well, we just gotta continue to raise the bar in terms of execution and communication.”
Five linebackers picked up at least 11 tackles for Carroll in the spring. Jones notched 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as a true freshman and Robitaille added another two TFL with a sack and interception. Resch and Durfey combined for 32 tackles and Nick Anderson collected a sack as a redshirt freshman.
“We just played a few months ago, so it’s a quick turnaround but I think we’re all fired up and ready to get rolling again...We’ve got a pretty tight group,” Jones said. “We all like to see each other succeed no matter who’s on the field. We’ve got quite a few people rotating and a lot of people coming back that had snaps last season.”
With some experience under their belts, Carroll is expecting big seasons from its young linebackers. Leadership from some of the veterans in the group will also be key for the Saints’ defense to replicate its strong performance from the spring’s conference slate.
The Saints will hold their second and final preseason scrimmage on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ahead of their season-opener on the road against Montana Western Aug. 28.
