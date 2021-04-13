HELENA — To take down College of Idaho and get back to the NAIA playoffs for the first time since 2014, Carroll’s coaching staff knew it needed an outstanding day from its defense, and that is exactly what the Saints got.
Carroll forced a total of four turnovers, a number that included three interceptions, and sacked the quarterback six times. Redshirt junior Garrett Kocab and redshirt freshman Garrett Worden combined for four of those sacks and racked up a total of 23 tackles as the Saints’ defensive line had something of a coming out party.
“We prepared for it, those guys worked hard at practice, they understood the personnel that the other team was in and the things they were doing,” Saints defensive line coach Arie Anderson said. “We had two weeks to be really dialed in on those guys and learn what we need to do. Coach Nurse did a great job of scheming and those guys executed up front like they should.”
Executing at this level is nothing new for one half of the Garrett tandem that essentially lived in the backfield against College of Idaho. Kocab was a second-team All-Conference selection in 2019 with 31 tackles, including five for a loss of yardage and two sacks. In just four games this season, the redshirt junior amassed 29 tackles and bested last season’s numbers by racking up 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
“Garrett Kocab is a multi-sport athlete, a track athlete also,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “I think he is the best defensive lineman in the Frontier and when Garrett wants to go, he’s pretty good. Getting him some one-on-one situations this next game should be beneficial for us.”
While Kocab saw many of his fellow starters on the defensive side of the ball leave when Carroll’s fall season was pushed back, the Saints were at the same time preparing a young crop of recruits to be the next wave of impact players.
Worden, a native of Laramie, Wyoming, was among that group, and while he experienced a long lay-off between playing, is finally getting comfortable enough within Carroll’s system to post breakout games like he did Saturday.
“I had a three year break pretty much between football games,” Worden said. “From my last high school game until this year was three years, so it’s taken a while to get back into my rhythm and just being comfortable. I think the three games before that I’ve just been kinda tense and just not relaxed. The week before C of I, something just switched and I flipped a switch and just got comfortable out there and me and Kocab got after it.”
Worden is sometimes called “Gary” or “Little Gary” by his teammates to differentiate him with his fellow defensive lineman who shares the same name. While there is not an active competition for who the best Garrett is on the team or anything like that, the two do have a relationship forged by common interests.
“We’re pretty much brothers,” Worden said. “We haven’t known each other for long, but the first moment I met him, we connected. We have similar personalities and he’s been a great role model the last two years and a good captain of the position group.”
In what is a relatively young position group, Kocab is revered as one of the on-field leaders of Carroll’s defense by his teammates and coaches alike. He takes it upon himself to help the team get fired up during games and plays a role in the development of younger players by providing teaching points during practice or film sessions.
“Kocab’s so dialed in that when he sees these guys struggling, he might catch something that I don’t catch because I’m coaching the other guys...So he really took the leadership to a tremendous level right now where he’s helping these young guys and he’s setting the trend so when those guys’ time comes, they can be leaders, as well,” Anderson said.
Worden is oftentimes included in Kocab’s tutelage and said that if you are looking for a positive and upbeat person, No. 94 in purple and gold is your guy.
“He just brings the whole group together when we’re kinda having a rough day...Last week, the whole d-line group was really on one and ready to go the whole week and I think that showed during the game, so we’re trying to do that again this week,” Worden said.
Both Kocab and Worden ended the regular season among Carroll’s top-five tacklers and are No. 1 and No. 2 on the roster with three and 2.5 sacks, respectively. Each also set their career-highs for single-game tackles last week against College of Idaho to propel the Saints into the NAIA Football Championship Series.
Carroll is now tasked with facing the No. 1 team in the country in Morningside (Iowa), a team that is currently top-three the nation in pass offense, scoring offense and total yards per game. The Mustangs’ offensive line gave up just two sacks during an eight-game fall schedule, allowing junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck to throw for over 2,600 yards and 28 touchdowns.
“They’re good, so we’re really working on just playing our technique because we’ve had problems throughout the games of getting out of our gaps,” Worden said. “We’re just trying to be assignment-sound and really trying to work on push rush to pressure that quarterback because if he has his time back there in the pocket, he can really throw the ball.”
With good showings in back-to-back games, Carroll appears to be clicking on all cylinders ahead of its trip to Sioux City, Iowa for Saturday’s contest. That extends to the Saints’ defensive line where the beginnings of what Carroll wants to accomplish defensively begins. With that position group playing well — as many saw on Saturday — Carroll is difficult to beat.
“I can definitely feel [that] a lot more things are starting to click,” Kocab said. “We got a few young guys out there and they’re starting to figure it out.”
The Saints and Mustangs are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. local time, noon MT on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.