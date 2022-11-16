HELENA — Playing Morningside last spring pulled the curtain back for Carroll’s football team – exposing the Saints to what it takes to win on the national level in today’s NAIA.
Two full seasons later, Carroll is gearing up to make a return trip to Iowa as the No. 15 seed in the 16-team NAIA Football Championship Series.
The Saints were spared having to play the No. 1-ranked Mustangs in a rematch, but were matched up with No. 2-ranked Grand View in a first-round battle that will take place just three hours east of the site of last spring’s 55-0 blowout.
“It was a shell-shocking experience for all of us,” Carroll junior cornerback Zach Spiroff said. “It was something, for me as a younger player and a lot of other guys too, that motivated us a lot in the off-season.”
“It showed us where we really needed to continue to push to and get to in order to compete with teams [like that]. I think we’re a lot different team than we were in the spring. This is a lot better team with a lot more experience.”
The underlying facts of Carroll’s appearance in the playoffs – Frontier Conference co-Champions with a stout defense that afforded the Saints an edge in the defensive points allowed tiebreaker – are similar to last spring, but just about everything else is different.
Players like Spiroff are two seasons more veteran, the Saints have a new quarterback in Jack Prka and, pending anything unforeseen, Carroll will be far healthier heading into Saturday than that mid-April day in 2021.
“I think we’re a more mature football team than we were two years ago…I think, as a football program, we’re ready for the challenge this time,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said.
“A lot of our best players now were young in that Morningside game. Now they’re all back and they get another taste [after] having gone through that.”
The uniqueness of this season’s conference championship battle sharpened the Saints mentally.
Carroll had to play five do-or-die games just to get to this point in the season, so that pressure of win or go home is nothing new around the Saints’ football facility.
“I think it’s the same mindset [this week] we’ve had for the last five weeks,” Carroll redshirt junior wide receiver Cam Rothie said.
“There really is no tomorrow. We win or we’re done.”
By the time Carroll lines up against Grand View on Saturday, it will be three days shy of eight calendar years since the Saints’ last playoff win (49-0 over Valley City State in Helena).
The feeling of just being happy to be in the playoffs wore off when the clock hit zero last April.
With a top-10 scoring defense (13.3 PPG) hungry to get the ball back to an ever-improving offense (30.6 PPG in the last five games), the Saints expect to win this time around.
Seven weeks ago, Carroll was 3-2 and in danger of having another just “OK” season. Five straight wins later, including two over top-15 opposition, and the Saints are 8-2, in the midst of their best season since 2014, and looking for more.
“We’re gonna have to play well to beat Grand View on Saturday, but we’ve earned our opportunity to be where we’re at,” Pfannenstiel said.
