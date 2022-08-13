HELENA — There’s no shortage of physicality present on the football fields at Carroll College, and on Saturday, the first- and second-team units got an opportunity to showcase that.
The Saints’ scrimmage, the team’s second of fall camp, began around 10:15 a.m. inside Nelson Stadium but a thunderstorm forced its pause.
Roughly four hours later, under blue skies, the team reconvened to finish the hard-hitting scrimmage.
“The guys are playing hard,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “They’re playing for each other, they’re playing with some enthusiasm and fire. When something really good happens, they’re excited about it – everybody’s engaged – so that’s very impressive.”
Two weeks out from its first game – a home opener against No. 17-ranked Montana Western – Carroll’s main goal Saturday was putting some live football on tape for evaluation in the creation of a two-deep.
Kick-off and punt teams, as well as the field goal unit, also got some live work against scout teams on Saturday.
As Purcell always says, some guys move up the ladder and some move down. Carroll lost just four starters (three on defense, one on offense) after last year, but some starting spots could still be up for grabs.
“Some guys need live play to show up, some guys are not as good when it’s live play,” Purcell said. “We put the guys in stress – there was a lot of chaos at times. We want to be comfortable being uncomfortable because, when it gets chaotic in a game, we just gotta stay the course and win that play.”
Carroll’s offense claimed the first explosive play of Saturday’s scrimmage when first-team quarterback Jack Prka dropped a pass – a perfect pass – in between four defenders to Tony Collins for a big gain on a third and long play.
It was third and forever on this play, but Jack Prka found Tony Collins for the long completion before the lightning arrived. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/7GH6swkTHQ— Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) August 13, 2022
Baxter Tuggle found pay dirt one play later with a short run up the middle.
In the scrimmage’s afternoon portion, redshirt freshman Cormac Benn (Bigfork High School) found a seam for a long touchdown run of his own in a rep with the first-team offense.
Benn, who also runs track at Carroll, is making a habit of big runs in preseason scrimmages.
He scored in Carroll’s final preseason tune-up last season and again in the Saints’ first scrimmage of fall camp this year before Saturday’s feat.
If you didn’t know already, it’s required that Cormac Benn has a long TD run every scrimmage.— Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) August 13, 2022
“There were two giant linemen in front of me. I kinda hid behind them, then just popped right out and ran as fast as I could.”#mtscores pic.twitter.com/TgcC7YhwKK
“There were two giant linemen in front of me,” Benn said of his run. “I kinda hid behind them, then just popped right out and ran as fast as I could.”
Ryan Rickman scored on a short plunge late in the scrimmage after being set up by a long completion from second-team quarterback Ryan Daggett to wide-out Easton Durham.
The defense responded, in kind, with its own set of highlight reel plays.
Carroll’s first-team defensive line – a group that includes Garrett Kocab, Garrett Worden and Jake Walk – got home for simulated (non-contact) sacks a couple times and former Helena High standout Forrest Suero got to the quarterback at least once from his end position.
Redshirt sophomore Daxon Graham (Beaverhead County High School) picked off Isaiah Claunch during a drive by the third-team offense.
Judging by the sideline’s reaction, this is Daxon Graham with the INT— Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) August 13, 2022
He’s listed as No. 13 on the roster, but wearing No. 14 here. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/SLUyTibFg7
Senior linebacker Rex Irby recorded a pass break-up to keep Cam Rothie out of the end zone during a simulated overtime situation with the first-team.
“I think the biggest thing we’re always trying to get from these scrimmages is making sure we’re lining up and playing fast and doing our assignments,” Irby said. “I think, for the most part, we did a pretty good job [of that] today.”
This play saved a TD. That’s veteran LB Rex Irby with the PBU. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/HkmFJAJ5TR— Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) August 13, 2022
“Cormac busted one on us, but we settled down in the two-minute drill and we settled in the red zone for the overtime [period].”
The players’ excitement for game day could be felt by those in attendance on Saturday, and certainly showed up on-field when the Saints got an opportunity to hit each other.
If they weren’t already, the players seem ready to hit someone in a different colored jersey.
“We’re ready to play a game,” Benn said. “Everyone is chipping with each other. Defense is playing really good. Offense is getting there. We’re ready to play a football game.”
“We’re on Day 12 of getting after your own team and going thud [tempo],” Irby said. “When you get yourself in a real game situation, you realize how fun football is again.”
Here’s a good, up close look at the physicality during @FootballCarroll’s scrimmage today.— Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) August 13, 2022
Two weeks from game day. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/beML1YP3RB
“I think today made all three phases of the ball more hungry to get out there and play Western.”
Starting next week, some Western-specific stuff will begin to be sprinkled into practice.
This coming week is the final one before game week and will be marked with another scrimmage – the final one of fall camp – next Saturday.
Carroll opens the 2022 season on Aug. 27, at home, against the Bulldogs.
