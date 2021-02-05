A week away from games in the middle of a season can oftentimes be beneficial. Due to COVID-19 problems within Rocky Mountain College’s program, a week away from contests is exactly what the Carroll women’s basketball received last week.
“We utilized the time to really work on us,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “To me, the best preparation for a game is to make sure we’re getting better each week. I think sometimes when you’re in the game mode, you can get caught up in just focusing on what we need to do for this game or what we need to do against this team, and you don’t always end up getting your team better.”
For Carroll, a team that currently sits at 15-2 overall and 9-1 in league play this season, finding something to work on might be a little harder than for most teams. Sayers, who has her team out to its best 17-game start since the 2015-2016 campaign, found some areas that needed attention nonetheless.
Working on cutting down turnovers and putting players in certain situations against different defensive looks in practice was toward the top of Sayers’ list.
“For instance, a lot of teams are starting to double our post now, so working on getting the ball out of there cleanly, finding the open player,” Sayers said. “We’ve had a chance to really break down our zone a little bit more, work on our zone. That’s something that, a lot of times, we just did not have the time to spend to really break it down in different situations and scenarios.”
Sayers also incorporated an individual aspect to her team’s practices over the last week and a half. When she found out her team would not be playing last weekend, Sayers sent out a text message to her players asking them for things that needed to be worked on at an individual level.
Most of that revolved around skill work and just getting players more comfortable in situations that may crop up during games moving forward.
“That really helped us, too, as far as being able to address whether it’s a weakness or just an area of concern,” Sayers said. “Because, obviously, if they’re concerned with it and they’re not comfortable with it, then when they get in those situations, they’re probably not going to have as much success as they would if we spent the time to really work on it with them.”
The Saints capped off last week with scrimmages on Saturday and Sunday to maintain their game conditioning ahead of back-to-back contests against Montana State-Northern this weekend. Carroll handled the Skylights earlier this season on the road, but struggled to contain senior Tiara Gilham in a 65-59 win on Jan. 5.
Gilham, who will enter the weekend averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, scored 18 in the first half of that game, finishing with 19 total points.
“I think Gilham is one of those emotional players,” Sayers said. “When she comes out and makes her first few shots, she really gets her head up. Offensively she’s just a talent, she can score in so many different ways. She handles the ball like a guard, she can shoot it deep, she can attack the rim, she can post up. She’s really the full package.”
So far this season, Gilham has proven to be a tough player to guard. At 5-foot-10, Gilham is more guard-like than post-like, according to Sayers, but is too much for guards alone to handle.
The last time around against Carroll, Gilham knocked down four of her five 3-point attempts and shot 60 percent overall from the field. This time, Sayers wants to see her team be a little more disciplined in guarding Gilham.
“We were a little late on some of our close-outs to her at their place,” Sayers said. “We would like to make her bounce it, keep her off the 3-point line. Then, we got to make sure that we’re disciplined when she does drive...They’re running her off a lot of screens, they’re using her as a screener, they’re just running a lot of stuff for her. We really gotta stay actively engaged.”
Gilham is not the only threat Northern possesses. The Skylights have two additional players averaging double figures in seniors Peyton Kehr and McKenzie Gunter. Still, Northern is averaging just 65.6 points per game, a number that ranks 123rd in the NAIA.
Defensively, the Saints are allowing just over 57 points per contest, one of the better marks in the country. Nevertheless, not getting caught up in Northern’s slow pace offensively and maintaining their get-out-and-run mentality will be important for Carroll this weekend.
“We need to keep running because we want to play at the pace we’re comfortable with,” Sayers said. “They are going to try to control the game a little bit more, especially offensively. They’re going to play until the end of the shot clock. It is definitely important that we control the tempo that we want to play at.”
When the Saints are clicking like they have so much this season, they can score points in bunches. One of the better defensive rebounding teams in the country, Carroll does not let its opponents have many second-chance opportunities, and are plus-90 in the offensive rebounding department, too.
Senior Danielle Wagner leads the Saints offensively with 14.8 points per game. She will also enter the weekend inside the top-25 nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 45.3 percent and inside the top-35 in made 3-point field goals with 43. Four times this season Wagner has made at least five 3-pointers in a game, including three times in the last four games.
With a week away from games to focus on preparation and cleaning up a few things, the Saints are on the cusp of beginning the final six-game sprint to the end of the regular season.
Heading into this weekend, the momentum is firmly behind the Saints who have won eight of their last nine games and sit atop the Frontier Conference standings.
Tip off between Carroll and Northern is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday from the PE Center.
