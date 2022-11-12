CALDWELL, Idaho — Helluva job guys
That was head coach Troy Purcell’s greeting to his team in the postgame hurdle, mere moments removed from the final play of a 21-6 Carroll victory over No. 11-ranked College of Idaho.
The Saints secured a share of the Frontier Conference Championship with their eighth victory of the season and hold the tiebreaker over the Yotes for a playoff bid.
Carroll, a team that entered Saturday ranked 21st in the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll, must be ranked inside the top-20 to be eligible for the conference’s automatic bid, but after a road win over top-12 C of I, that seems all but certain.
The NAIA football selection show, where the Saints will learn of their playoff future, is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. MT.
“It’s surreal,” Carroll senior Tony Collins said. “I’ve been crying ever since the clock hit zero. We lost to C of I the first time that we played them and we knew, from that moment on, we were playing for the playoffs.”
“Our team locked in and we did what we had to do, as a team, to progressively get better week-by-week. Now we’re conference champions. We’re conference champions.”
It was the perfect ending to a script written six weeks ago when C of I beat Carroll in Helena, one that became increasingly more dramatic as the Saints checked off win after win to set up Saturday’s game.
Carroll ended the regular-season on a five-game winning streak.
It was also foretold that Rex Irby, a Boise, Idaho, native would have a big game.
The reality?
Two interceptions for the senior playing in his final regular-season football game, including the game-sealing pick after Carroll went up two scores late in the fourth quarter.
“Tug Smith said two weeks ago that we’re gonna play for a conference championship in Boise and that I was going to have a big game because it just felt like it was meant to be,” Irby said.
“Tug kinda wrote the story a little bit.”
Irby’s pick tied the bow on a sterling defensive effort by the purple and gold.
C of I racked up 268 yards of offense, but couldn’t break through for anything other than field goals.
Andy Peters tossed two interceptions before exiting with an injury early in the second half. Carroll bottled up C of I’s dynamic running back duo, limiting Allamar Alexander and Hunter Gilbert to a combined 106 yards on the ground on 24 attempts.
For the fourth time this season, Carroll’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown.
Since allowing 31 points to C of I on Oct. 1, the Saints have given up 29 total points in five games.
“It’s kinda badass,” Irby said. “It’s just what this defense has been capable of for the last five weeks of the season. [C of I] is the best offense in our conference, and to come down here and only give up two field goals is a testament to how much better we’ve gotten as a unit.”
“[C of I’s quarterback] was just looking right at me, he threw it to me,” Irby said of his second pick. “I put my hands up, caught it, kinda blacked out after that. Kinda put the ball up in the air – I didn’t know what to do with my hands.”
“Ran off the field and knew we were gonna win it from there.”
Twice in the first half, Carroll’s defense stood up in the red zone, once by forcing a turnover-on-downs and once on a Tug Smith interception.
The Saints curtailed a promising C of I drive at the end of the first half and forced three more punts and another turnover in the second half.
“Refuse to lose. Refuse to die,” Carroll senior defensive lineman Garrett Kocab said. “That’s our mindset.”
“I’m just extremely blessed to have another opportunity to play the game I love. I haven’t even been thinking about getting a ring or anything, I’ve just been thinking about getting another game – another game with my family.”
It took a perfect throw from Jack Prka to put Carroll up two scores in the fourth quarter.
The sophomore quarterback, who, like Irby, was playing in his home state Saturday, found Cam Rothie in the back corner of the end zone.
A toe tap later and the Saints were celebrating six.
“We were talking that we haven’t really connected like we’ve wanted to,” Prka said of the touchdown. “Stuff happens at crazy times – crazy opportunities. I thought I threw it right out of bounds, but [Cam] made a great toe tap. That was beautiful.”
Late in the third quarter, C of I had flipped the momentum.
Carroll led 7-0 at halftime courtesy of a second-quarter touchdown to Chris Akulschin, but the Yotes trimmed the Saints’ advantage to four, and then one, with field goals.
The Saints responded in the only way they could – with touchdowns.
One to Tony Collins – a 57-yarder – and two drives later, the strike to Rothie.
“I knew I had to step up and make a play to really get us to where we needed to go,” Collins said. “[Then], Cam Rothie scores, on probably the sickest catch I’ve ever seen him score in my life, with a double toe tap in the back of the zone.”
“That’s crazy.”
Prka finished the game 17-for-27 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Akulschin recorded his second career 100-yard receiving game with seven receptions and 133 yards.
Collins caught two passes for 71 yards and a score.
Prka also threw interceptions on back-to-back drives in the first quarter, including one in the end zone.
“Our guys live and breathe football,” Prka said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done. That’s all that matters. I love these boys. These guys work so hard.”
Carroll has now beaten C of I each of the last three seasons to end the regular-season. Saturday’s result mirrors last year’s final in Nelson Stadium, a game in which Carroll forced five turnovers and didn’t allow a second-half score.
Last season, Carroll could only watch as Montana Western earned the conference’s automatic bid to the playoffs.
This time around, the Saints won their way to a date with the postseason.
“I know I’m a conference champ and I know we’re conference champs, but there’s just something telling me that it’s not real,” Irby said. “It’ll probably hit me once we get in that locker room and we start celebrating.”
By now, the celebration is well underway.
