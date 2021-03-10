HELENA — With a second-year quarterback under center in redshirt sophomore Devan Bridgewater and a stable of young pass-catchers, Carroll football is not letting the losses of All-American Shane Sipes and Joe Farris slow it down as the season approaches.
“I’m more excited to see now -- after losing guys like Shane Sipes and Joe Farris -- [how] these other receivers are gonna show up on game day and show what they can do,” Bridgewater said. “What I’ve seen in practice is pretty exciting.”
That aforementioned duo was on the receiving end of 61.9 percent of the Saints’ passes last season as junior tight end Tony Collins tolds the title of top returning pass-catcher after hauling in 17 receptions for 346 yards in 2019.
With nearly 16 months between games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Bridgewater and his receivers have had plenty of time to get on the practice field and rep out some new-found chemistry that has only continued to build into spring camp.
“Those guys spend a lot of time, obviously at practice, but they spent a lot of time over the summer and on their own throwing routes with each other, getting to skelly,” offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Alex Pfannenstiel said. “It’s been great to watch them build some chemistry to where they coach each other and communicate with each other. It doesn’t even always have to be between us as coaches because now they know what we want as coaches and they know how to get it out of each other.”
With some experienced players having graduated and some new wrinkles to learn in Pfannenstiel’s first season as offensive coordinator, Bridgewater said he has been more involved in receiver meetings and with his offensive line compared to his first year with Carroll.
Bridgewater believes that has helped everyone on the offensive side of the football get on the same page, and with Pfannenstiel and head coach Troy Purcell both helping him progress, he said the game has slowed down for him this off-season.
That has aided in the search for chemistry among quarterback and pass-catcher with the season looming.
“I think it’s there,” Bridgewater said of the chemistry level. “After plays in practice, they’re saying ‘what do you want me to do on this,’ or they’re coming up to me saying, ‘hey this is what I’m seeing.’ It doesn’t seem like they’re young because the chemistry between how we’re communicating seems like it’s been there forever.”
Players like sophomore Jaden Harrison and senior Kyle Pierce are expected to step up and help fill the void left by Sipes and Farris. Together, Harrison and Pierce caught 16 passes in 2019 for a combined 220 yards and three touchdowns.
Redshirt junior Jordan Martin and redshirt freshman Liang Liedle have also stood out this spring in a room where, according to Purcell, everyone is eager to learn and push each other to get better on the football field.
“I think they feed off each other pretty well in the receiver room, that iron sharpens iron mentality,” Purcell said. “It’s a very competitive room and they all want to be sharp and they all want to contribute. They’re willing to help each other, too, they’re a very unselfish group of players. The chemistry between the quarterbacks and receivers has gelled nicely and we understand where we need to be and we understand where the throw needs to happen and where the reads need to progress.”
In his first year as a Saint, Bridgewater passed for over 2,000 yards while completing 50.8 percent of his passes. He sported a solid 19-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and used his legs to find the end zone another four times. Six of those scores through the air went Collins’ way, tying the 6-foot-4 tight end for most receiving touchdowns on the team in 2019.
“Me and Tony are best friends,” Bridgewater said. “We get done with practice and the first thing we do together is we go hangout with each other and we watch film. He’s like ‘alright Devan, what do you want me to do on this’ and I’ll be like ‘do this’ and he’s like ‘here’s what I’m thinking.’ It’s so nice because I know I can put the ball anywhere to him and he knows where it’s going to be because we’re on that same page.”
A longer than normal off-season is nearly complete, meaning Bridgewater and his receivers will soon get to showcase their chemistry on game days. First up is Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, a team Bridgewater dropped at least 230 passing yards on two different times in wins during the 2019 season. With some guys ready to step up and Bridgewater entering his second season with the program, those numbers may only represent the floor of what the Saints’ offense is capable of.
Carroll travels to Billings on Saturday to face Rocky Mountain at 1 p.m.
