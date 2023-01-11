HELENA — What was supposed to be one of the most rewarding days in Rakiah Grende’s young life instead ended with her undergoing an operation to place a stent in her kidney.
As a senior nearing graduation from Bigfork High School, Grende had been on a path that was swiftly leading her toward the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Grende toured the campus, falling in love with the structure military life offered, and had landed a congressional interview after Senator Jon Tester nominated her to the service academy in 2018.
She dreamed of a career in Naval intelligence or cryptology.
Instead, Grende’s life came crashing down just days before the start of her senior basketball season.
A pain in Grende’s side was confirmed to be her worst nightmare when doctors revealed scans showing “regrowth” of tumors, one of which was obstructing her kidney.
On the day her interview was scheduled, Grende was in the hospital. Two years earlier, as a 16-year-old sophomore, doctors had removed a 12-pound tumor and what equaled eight pounds of fluid from her midsection.
“I’m gonna rock your world, her words verbatim, and she pulled up my [scan],” Grende remembers her doctor saying. “It was absurd. It had come on so fast…Right away, I’m thinking, ‘Out another season.’”
After that first surgery, Grende navigated a couple rounds of chemotherapy, losing her hair and coping with the sickness treatment brought.
Chemo didn’t shrink the tumor, but it did rid it of some cancerous properties.
Blood clots delayed surgery, but with the tumor out, Grende, eventually, resumed normal life as her routine scans cleared up.
Grende had signed with Carroll’’s women’s basketball team a few weeks before that fateful day in the doctor’s office, almost as a back-up plan to the Naval Academy, despite playing only one full season of high school basketball.
“[We] just felt like she was the type of kid who would thrive in this environment and the type of kid we want in this program,” Sayers said. “The type of person we feel like our players are.”
“She kinda epitomized everything we want in a Fighting Saint.”
Then came the pain in her side that erased over a year of progress in a few short days.
“That set me back a lot, not only physically, but mentally, knowing that you can’t pursue your dream,” Grende said.
Grende repeated the all-too-familiar steps, undergoing another abdominal surgery when she should’ve been getting the green light on her future.
The scary part about the second episode, Grende said, was how rapidly the tumors grew and the sickening memory of a few years prior.
This time, chemo wasn’t necessary, and as fate would have it, Grende recovered enough to get back on the court to participate in the final six or so games of her senior season, just six weeks after her final surgery.
She’s had nothing but clean scans since 2018 and Dec. 12 was the four-year anniversary of her last surgery.
“I’m so fortunate to run track and play basketball and feel good – to feel the best I’ve ever felt, she said”
This spring, Grende is set to graduate from Carroll with a degree in computer science and minor in math.
Grende hasn’t given up on her dream of serving in the military in a cyber, cryptology or intelligence field. She reached out to Air Force officer recruiters just to run into, yet again, another roadblock stemming from the sheer magnitude of her medical history.
“I think my story, if you will, was probably a little too much for the Air Force recruiter to take on all at once without any context – without a stack of medical records and that last piece of paper from my most recent scan,” Grende said.
If Grende learned one thing while battling cancer, though, it was how not to crumble in the face of adversity.
She has remained positive – driven even – when, for a second time, it appears her dream job might not be obtainable.
Sports have played their part, too, acting as a distraction from the setbacks and providing the promise of being part of something bigger.
“Being here and being able to compete against these kids every day – that’s the kinda stuff that keeps me sane,” Grende said. “If I wasn’t a part of something like this, I think I wouldn’t be as sane.”
“This and track really enable me to keep going.”
Grende doesn’t play much, appearing in only 25 total games over three seasons.
She is often the last one in the game during a blowout, and she serves as one of the team’s scout team members during practice.
Playing time doesn’t matter to Grende, though. She’s happy to be healthy and happy to be a part of something that provides a discipline similar to the Naval Academy.
“I have always, since I’ve been here, related basketball to what it would have been like at the Naval Academy…Everybody plays a role like if I was at the Naval Academy,” Grende said.
“To me, they’re not far apart in that sense. Having leadership from kids on the team, from coach, from our assistants – that’s how I’ve viewed basketball. It’s something I’m really, really proud to be a part of.”
“It’s not just basketball anymore. These are things I’ll take with me for the rest of my life. It’s basketball, right? We’re here and we’re playing, but the lessons run so much deeper than the plays.”
Collegiate basketball has still provided its fair share of on-court memories for Grende. For her, it’s mostly the road trips she’ll remember when her playing days are concluded.
Most memorable is last season’s trip to New Orleans for the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament. Carroll won both games, getting a late-game bucket from Grende against Lindsey Wilson in a 19-point victory, and advanced to the Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
For a player without expectations, that moment was, simply put, “pretty cool.”
“To see what she’s gone through, it would be easy for someone in her shoes to feel bitter, to feel like they were cheated, or to be angry at her situation,” Sayers said. “She’s the exact opposite of that.”
“She’s grateful for what she has, she has a positive outlook on her future and she’s constantly trying to get better in all aspects of her life. I can’t even explain the impact she’s had on me, on this team, and our culture.”
Grende said it was the people, the personal connections, that got her through her second health scare.
While Carroll helped her move past that dark time in her life, Grende credits her parents, Jason and Jami, and longtime Bigfork track coach Sue Loeffler for providing hope when it was in short supply.
Loeffler, a cancer survivor of nearly a decade, knows what it’s like to stare down a killer and come out on the other end.
It’s a battle that’s left Grende more determined, more driven – stronger – to want the best out of life, no matter the struggle.
“You just want to live so you just do whatever it takes,” Loeffler said.
“Yeah, you’re going to have times where you feel like crap, but you know there’s a bright spot on the other side so you just keep fighting for that. That’s what she does all the time.”
Grende is living in that bright spot and recently received some positive news from the Navy about her potential fitness for duty.
Grende describes herself as a “psycho” who loves running and never gets bored playing on the scout team at practice.
She loves the grind and she loves to go to battle every day.
Once committed to serving her country and still pursuing that goal, Grende has been battling her whole life – twice for her life.
Don’t expect her to stop any time soon.
“I cannot express how much fun it’s been [at Carroll]…We’re in the thick of it and we’re competing for something that not many teams are competing for, and that is so cool,” Grende said.
“We’re going to battle. That has prepared me for the real world. We’ve gone through hardships and struggles together. It’s been a learning experience, too. I’ve learned a lot about myself.”
