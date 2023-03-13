HELENA — Four wins over a five-day span.
That’s what Carroll’s women’s basketball team needs to capture a national championship as it begins play at the NAIA National Tournament Final Site in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
“We feel like, ‘why not us?’” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said on Friday. “‘Why couldn’t we be the team that’s able to put four games together to finish the season?’”
The Saints were in this same position a year ago, but somehow this time feels different.
Carroll is as motivated as ever to push past the Round of 16 – to avenge last year’s loss to Morningside, a game the Saints felt was winnable – and has the momentum and confidence from an active 15-game win streak in its back pocket.
Kamden Hilborn and Sienna Swannack, two fifth-year seniors who elected to return for a final season, want to go out on top and their teammates are driven to make that happen.
“It’s a huge [motivation],” senior Jamie Pickens said. “For them to be able to come back for us this season was super helpful. They’re two great, great players and they’re gonna go down in Carroll history, for sure.”
“Obviously we had a sour taste in our mouths from last year and we remembered those moments after the game when we knew we could’ve gone farther. Just remembering that as we approach Tuesday’s game.”
Hilborn is already Carroll’s all-time assist leader, and Wednesday against Jamestown, eclipsed 200 assists on the season. She enters play tied for first in the NAIA in total assists (203) and seconds in assists per game (6.5).
Pickens, one of Hilborn’s go-to targets, is playing some of her best basketball of the season.
Since February 1, a span of nine games, Pickens has scored at least 20 points six times. She’s averaging 22.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in that same timespan.
Against Jamestown, they made plays to get Carroll back in the game, and Tuesday will be the duo's second final site game in three seasons together as Saints.
“You see their experience shine in those moments…They’re winners – they’ve won at every place they’ve been…When you have players that know how to win and have been in those big moments, it’s super comforting,” Sayers said.
“They’re just kinda wired differently. Players that have never won, whether it be in high school or college, and you expect them to step up in the big moment, it’s hard. For those two, they really don’t know any different – Sienna Swannack really doesn’t know any different.”
Carroll’s Round of 16 opponent is Dakota State (S.D.).
The Trojans made the national tournament as an at-large bid out of the North Star Athletic Association and are a No. 6 seed in the Liston Quadrant. Dakota State is the lowest remaining seed in the tournament after beating three-seed and No. 12-ranked Eastern Oregon in the Round of 32.
This is the Trojans’ ninth tournament appearance and third straight. Their next win – they enter play 27-6 – will set a new single-season program record for wins.
Carroll also has a chance to set the same record, a feat that would require the Saints to win a national championship. The Saints’ next victory would establish a new single-season record for wins during Sayers’ tenure.
Dakota State is expected to start three players listed at 6-foot or taller. Savannah Walsdorf, a 6-foot- junior, is a four-time All-Conference pick and was just tabbed first-team All-League for the second consecutive season.
Elsie Aslesen, a 6-foot-1 senior, is the Trojans’ leading scorer (13.6 PPG) and enters play third in the NAIA with 77 blocked shots. She earned NSAA Defensive Player of the Year honors earlier this season.
Lilli Mackley, a 6-foot sophomore, is averaging 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
“They put a lot of pressure on you defensively, at all five positions,” Sayers said. “I’m excited about the matchup. We’ve seen them before [in 2020]…Not as unfamiliar as the last two teams we’ve played, but a well-coached, experienced team that plays really hard.”
Sayers said Dakota State’s film reveals a quick tempo and plenty of five-out offense.
The Trojans enter play with eight players who have made at least 21 3-pointers this season and rank eighth in the NAIA with 286 made triples.
Carroll counters with the NAIA’s third-best defense (52 PPG) and hasn’t allowed more than 66 points in a game all year.
Tuesday’s contest will be a top-25 matchup. The No. 11-ranked Saints are 8-3 against top-25 competition this season, 2-3 against non-Frontier Conference ranked teams. Dakota State is ranked 24th in the country.
“March is a different animal,” Pickens said. “This tournament is gonna be different. Every team is gonna bring their best, we found that out in those last two games. We just have to bring our best. Nothing is guaranteed.”
Carroll is four and a half months into its season and has played 34 games (including exhibitions) since Oct. 27.
Still, somehow the Saints need to find a way to put their four best games together when it matters most. Sayers said doing so is about limiting mistakes and limiting opportunities for opponents.
Pickens said it’s not been hard to remain focused because of the connection this team shares.
“For us older players, knowing that this could be it helps us stay focused,” Pickens said. “We’re just doing it for each other. We talk about that a lot, just playing for one another. When things get tough, we can lean on each other.”
“We’re all doing the same thing and it’s supposed to be a fun thing – basketball is supposed to be fun. Just remembering that and remembering to do the little things and enjoy it is what gets us through, I think.”
Back in Sioux City with one goal in mind, the Saints hope to enjoy what could be a special ride.
Tip off on Tuesday is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT.
The game, for a fee, can be streamed here.
