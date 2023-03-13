Carroll WBB

No. 11-ranked Carroll begins play at the NAIA National Tournament Final Site on Tuesday against No. 6 seed Dakota State (S.D.). The Saints have won 15 straight games dating back to more than two calendar months.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

HELENA — Four wins over a five-day span.

That’s what Carroll’s women’s basketball team needs to capture a national championship as it begins play at the NAIA National Tournament Final Site in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Kamden Hilborn vs Rochester

Carroll graduate student Kamden Hilborn enters Tuesday's game tied for first in the NAIA with 203 assists. Hilborn is second in the nation, averaging 6.5 assists per game.
Jamie Pickens vs. Jamestown

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens is averaging 22.2 points (on 57.7 percent shooting) and 9.7 rebounds per game over her last nine games.

