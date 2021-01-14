HELENA — The COVID-19 pandemic has obviously caused much upheaval around the world. In Carroll College’s corner of that world, the pandemic bumped back the start of football from its usual time in September to its more abnormal scheduled kick off date of Feb. 27.
Playing football in February and March in Montana is likely to bring its own set of challenges and obstacles to overcome. One of those challenges will be replacing 2019 all-conference selections Shane Sipes and Joe Farris at the wide receiver position.
“They graduated,” head coach Troy Purcell said. “If we went in the fall, we would have a few more guys. Since we ended up going in the spring, they had plans and they had jobs lined up and opportunities. You’re thinking you’re going to play in the fall and you’re going to graduate in December.”
Sipes was an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American last season, catching 56 passes for a career-best 972 yards and six touchdowns. He finished eighth in the country with 97 receiving yards per game and became the first Saint since 2017 to appear on an all-american list.
Farris was a distant second on Carroll’s receiving list, hauling in 27 passes for 348 yards and two scores. Nevertheless, that duo represented the top-two receivers on the Saints’ roster and left tight end Tony Collins as the top pass-catcher to return for 2021.
While Carroll’s wide-out room was gutted at the top, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Alex Pfannenstiel does not see their departure as reason to drastically change what made the Saints successful throwing the football last season.
“I think stepping forward [are] guys that have a lot of experience with Kyle Pierce and Jaden Harrison who were kind of No. 3 and No. 4 last year,” Pfannenstiel said. “Those guys are pretty talented that didn’t get the reps the other guys have. I think throughout the fall [it] was really good for us to be able to sit down and watch those guys be the highlighted guys and go, ‘hey this is what they do really well within our scheme’ and then say, ‘hey let’s put them in those positions.’”
Harrison is the top returning wide receiver in terms of yardage from last season. As a freshman, the Utah product caught nine passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. He was also heavily involved in special teams as a return man on punts and kickoffs.
Harrison’s 66 punt return yards led the Saints in 2019 and helped him post the seventh-most all-purpose yards on the roster with 245.
While Harrison backed up Farris on the depth, Pierce was a starter as the No. 3 option for quarterback Devan Bridgewater. Of the seven passes Pierce caught in 2019, two went for touchdowns as he averaged 15.1 yards per reception with a season-long catch of 42 yards.
Harrison and Pierce complement each other well given their body types. Harrison is more of a shifty receiver at 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds, while Pierce is a more prototypical big-bodied receiver listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds.
“Kyle being a big 6-foot-4, 215-pound kid, you’re able to highlight some of the things he can do with his size,” Pfannenstiel said. “Jaden is a very athletic kid who moves and changes direction very well. So we said, ‘hey let’s put those guys in position to do that and in a way that Devan is comfortable getting them the football.’ Those guys are certainly talented and it’ll be fun to watch them -- and some of the older guys like Jordan Martin -- really start to grow into new roles for them.”
With Sipes and Farris gone, the Saints used what they called “Fling Ball” (spring practice in the fall) to get a realistic idea on the status of their wide receiver room. For right now, Harrison and Pierce seem like the best options to replace the production lost, but guys like Martin and redshirt freshmen Liang Liedle and Camron Rothie also stood out during practice, according to Purcell.
“[Liedle] was kind of an athlete when we brought him in,” Purcell said. “He had a really good Fling Ball. Camron Rothie, I expect great things out of him also, he’s from Hamilton, Montana. We did see some pretty good production out of those guys. Right now going into it, that’s what I expect making up that difference with Joe and Shane being gone.”
