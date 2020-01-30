HELENA — Sometimes you just have to take a breath, step back and regain your composure.
That’s even more true with a college basketball team that features eight freshman.
So leading up to Wednesday’s road matchup against Rocky Mountain, the Carroll College men’s basketball team worked on two things.
“Getting the ball inside and not settling for threes,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson said.
Carroll ended up scoring 47 percent of their shots inside the paint and settled for just 14 3-point attempts.
The result was a 76-61 win to snap a three-game losing streak.
Over the past two losses, the Saints combined for 38 percent of their shots coming inside the paint and launched a combined 46 3-pointers.
“If you are not shooting the ball great you have to do something else like get the ball inside,” Paulson said.
Even with the recent addition of Ifeanyi Okeke to the starting lineup, Carroll is not a big team.
Okeke stands at 6-foot-7 while sophomore guard/forward Jovan Sljivancanin is the second tallest player at 6-foot-5.
But Sljivancanin’s craftiness led to a double-double made up of 23 points and 10 rebounds.
“He got a lot of his points driving to the bucket,” Paulson said. “(Rocky) put their center on him trying to muscle him but he loves that spin move and floater. The most important think was he did not settle.”
Shots from distance have not been horrible with Carroll sitting right in the middle of the Frontier Conference in 3-point shooting, but Paulson knows his team cannot rely on jump shots.
“It’s not in our favor to just keep shooting,” Paulson said. “You have to approach it differently.”
And that’s exactly what the Saints freshmen are learning.
Last season, point guard Dennis Flowers III, made 49 percent (36-73) of his 3-pointers while at Saint Francis High School in La Canada, California. This yeast, he is making 36 percent of his shots (28-78).
Freshman Jonny Hillman led Genesis Prep High School in Post Falls, Idaho in scoring during his junior and senior seasons.
But now playing college basketball, he knows it’s not the same.
“A lot of us were dominant in high school and above most of the competition but once you get to this level there are good players everywhere,” Hillman said.
Hillman’s persistence paid off as he finished the Rocky game a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and 11 points.
Carroll now takes its confidence and some new momentum into a rematch on Friday night against Montana Western.
The Bulldogs shocked the Saints just two weeks ago in coach Mike Larsen’s biggest win of his career.
Paulson knows how dangerous Montana Western can be, so he said composure will be need against a much improved team.
“They are good,” Paulson said. They just drive and kick and James Jones is one of the best guards in league.”
Overall the Carroll freshmen know Paulson’s talks about finding the right shot, getting the ball inside and not settling are paying off.
The Saints’ slide still has them in contention for a Frontier Conference regular season title just two games back of first-place Lewis-Clark State at the midpoint of the season.
But Hillman knows the freshman class still has a lot to learn while at Carroll.
“We are pretty out of control, young and immature but coach does a good job reining us in,” Hillman said.
