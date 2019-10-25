HELENA — Carroll College outside hitters Lexi Mikkelsen and Taelyr Krantz have never defeated Rocky Mountain College.
Even their coach, Moe Boyle, has watched the Battlin’ Bears be a thorn in her program’s side, winning the last six meetings.
But that all changed Friday night at the PE Center.
Carroll made quick work of their Frontier Conference foe with a three-set sweep, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21.
“They are enjoying one another out on the court, and they seem to be flowing pretty well right now,” Boyle said.
It wasn’t too long ago that the Saints were struggling in conference play. Over a six-game span, they lost four-of-six games.
It felt like an ideal time to take a trip.
And that’s exactly what Carroll did.
The Saints flew to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where they competed in the Cornerstone Classic Tournament. Over a two-day span, they finished a perfect 4-0, defeating teams such as St. Xavier and Bethel.
“We found a maturity in Michigan that we didn’t have here,” Boyle said. “We were really able to relax and play the way we are capable of.”
That maturity came at the right time and against the right team.
It wasn’t long before Carroll jumped out to a 16-12 lead in the first set, thanks to a pair of blocks from freshman Sophia Spoja.
After kills by Mikkelsen and Krantz, the Saints held a 23-17 lead on their way to a first set victory.
“We came in with the idea that there was no chance we were going to lose,” Mikkelsen said. “You could feel that there was an energy hat we were going to win.”
Momentum continued throughout the second set as Boyle’s underclassmen took the reins. Spoja put together three straight kills, followed by kills by redshirt sophomore Aliyah Williams and Katherine McEuen.
The Saints kept moving forward with a 25-17 win.
While Mikkelsen and Krantz finished with 16 kills and 11 kills respectively, Williams and McEuen also chipped in with five kills apiece.
“These freshmen and sophomores are not playing like freshmen and sophomores,” Boyle said.
Rocky gained some momentum in the third set, but could never steal the lead.
It was a combined attack as five different Saints scored kills and kept pushing the Battlin’ Bears on their heels.
Finally the celebration began when Spoja spiked it through Rocky’s defense. Carroll won the third set 25-21.
“Everyone was on their game and when you have that, it’s really hard to shut a team down,” Krantz said.
While the Saints were all smiles tonight they know the road won’t get any easier.
They still have meetings with No. 18 Providence in Great Falls and No. 19 Montana Tech at home.
But Boyle knows there is one thing to focus on - themselves.
“The Frontier Conference is a serious grind,” Boyle said. “Everyday you have to get better because, if you don’t, someone will catch you off guard.”
