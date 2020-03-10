Frontier logo

WHITEFISH — Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced the Frontier Conference 2019-20 All-Conference Men’s Basketball team, as well as individual award winners and Champions of Character after balloting by the league’s coaches.

Lewis-Clark State College’s Austin Johnson was selected as the 2019-2020 Coach of the Year. University of Providence junior guard Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, was selected as the league’s Player of the Year.

Montana Tech Sindou Diallo junior guard was selected as Newcomer of the Year. Lewis-Clark State junior forward Jake Albright was selected Sixth-Man of the Year.

Montana Tech junior forward Taylor England and Lewis-Clark State junior guard Damek Mitchell were selected Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Carroll College’s Dennis Flowers III was named Freshman of the Year.

First Team All Conference

Dane Warp, Carroll College

Damek Mitchell, Lewis-Clark State

Adam Huse, MSU-Northern

Sindou Diallo, Montana Tech

Taylor England, Montana Tech

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Providence

Second Team All Conference

Jovan Sljivancanin, Carroll College

Trystan Bradley, Lewis-Clark State

Travis Yenor, Lewis-Clark State

Mascio McCadney, MSU-Northern

Grant Wallace, Rocky Mountain

Jaxen Hashley, Providence

Honorable Mention

Shamrock Campbell, Carroll College

Josiah Westbrook, Lewis-Clark State

Kevon Bey, MSU-Northern

Dylan Pannabecker, Montana Tech

Cedric Boone, Montana Western

Connor Burkhart, Montana Western

James Jones, Montana Western

Clayton Ladine, Rocky Mountain

Brandon Cotton, Providence

