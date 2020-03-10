WHITEFISH — Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced the Frontier Conference 2019-20 All-Conference Men’s Basketball team, as well as individual award winners and Champions of Character after balloting by the league’s coaches.
Lewis-Clark State College’s Austin Johnson was selected as the 2019-2020 Coach of the Year. University of Providence junior guard Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, was selected as the league’s Player of the Year.
Montana Tech Sindou Diallo junior guard was selected as Newcomer of the Year. Lewis-Clark State junior forward Jake Albright was selected Sixth-Man of the Year.
Montana Tech junior forward Taylor England and Lewis-Clark State junior guard Damek Mitchell were selected Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Carroll College’s Dennis Flowers III was named Freshman of the Year.
First Team All Conference
Dane Warp, Carroll College
Damek Mitchell, Lewis-Clark State
Adam Huse, MSU-Northern
Sindou Diallo, Montana Tech
Taylor England, Montana Tech
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Providence
Second Team All Conference
Jovan Sljivancanin, Carroll College
Trystan Bradley, Lewis-Clark State
Travis Yenor, Lewis-Clark State
Mascio McCadney, MSU-Northern
Grant Wallace, Rocky Mountain
Jaxen Hashley, Providence
Honorable Mention
Shamrock Campbell, Carroll College
Josiah Westbrook, Lewis-Clark State
Kevon Bey, MSU-Northern
Dylan Pannabecker, Montana Tech
Cedric Boone, Montana Western
Connor Burkhart, Montana Western
James Jones, Montana Western
Clayton Ladine, Rocky Mountain
Brandon Cotton, Providence
