HELENA — Carroll and Rocky Mountain College have each been selected as host sites for the opening round of the NAIA national tournament, according to a release from the association on Thursday.
Carroll was chosen as a host on the men’s side, while Rocky earned the distinction on the women’s side. Sixteen host sites were selected for each gender and will hold four-team, single elimination pod tournaments on March 11-12.
"It speaks well for the Frontier," conference commissioner Kent Paulson said in a league statement. "Both schools and their hometowns have the resources to successfully host a first-class event."
Each host site will send one team to the final site tournament (Round of 16) in either Kansas City, Missouri (men) or Sioux City, Iowa (women).
According to Frontier Conference officials, Carroll's men and women, Montana Tech's men, Rocky's women and Providence's women all submitted bids to host the tournament’s opening round.
Carroll's men and Rocky's women are the No. 1 seeds in the ongoing Frontier tournament after both locking up a share of the Frontier’s regular-season title last week. The Saints are 27-3 on the season, while Rocky is currently 24-4 overall.
Five Frontier teams — three women, two men — are all but locked into the national tournament field after being ranked inside the top-25 in Wednesday’s NAIA coaches poll.
Carroll's men are currently ranked No. 8 in the NAIA, with Rocky's women ranked No. 10.
Sixty-four teams, of each gender, will be selected to the national tournament field, either as an automatic or at-large bid. In order for a team to earn the Frontier’s one automatic bid, it must win the league’s tournament title. All other teams will be considered for at-large bids.
Both Carroll and Rocky will play in the semifinals of that tournament this weekend.
The bracket reveal for the NAIA National Tournament is slated for March 3. That is when teams will find out their overall tournament seeding (1-64), which host site they will be sent to, their seeding within that regional site (1-4), and their first-round matchup.
All 16 host sites for the men and women can be found here.
