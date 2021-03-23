BILLINGS — The men's and women's soccer teams from Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College split a soccer doubleheader Monday at Herb Klindt Field in Billings.
Rocky's men prevailed 2-1 behind a late first-half goal by Sky Swenson and an own-goal early in the second half. Jonah Gronmayer assisted on the Swenson goal.
Carroll's Javi Rodrigez scored in the 56th minute, but that was one of only two shots on goal for the Saints.
Carroll's women avenged a loss to Rocky a day earlier with a 3-2 victory, as Natalie Brown scored the winning goal in overtime (105th minute). Kody Clements and Katie Anderson also scored for the Saints.
Hannah Borgel and Tiara Duford netted goals for the Battlin' Bears.
