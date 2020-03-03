HELENA — Ending another team's season is never easy, but that's exactly what the Carroll College men's basketball team did to Rocky Mountain.
In effect, the Saints sent the Battlin' Bears into hibernation as Carroll's 89-73 win Tuesday night at the PE Center, ends the season for Rocky, while advancing the national runner-up from a season ago into the Frontier Conference semifinals.
"We came out a little flat," Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said. "We have played this team four times now. We know every one of their plays, they know every one of ours, and if you aren't hitting shots, you might get down some."
On any given night, any team in the Frontier can win and that applies to Rocky, even after a 1-17 season in conference play.
In the postseason, each team has new life and the Bears played like it during the first half as Grant Wallace scored inside early. Kelson Eiselein also hit twice from 3-point range in the first six minutes to give Rocky a 16-8 lead.
"You gotta be ready to play in the playoffs," Rocky head coach Bill Dreikosen said. "You have to be ready to play every night. Our kids were all year and it was a good game, Carroll is just a tough team."
Eventually, the Rocky lead became 10 before Carroll finally started chipping away. Jovan Sljivancanin provided a spark, converting a 3-point play and scoring another bucket to get the Saints within five.
Soon after, Jonny Hillman buried a corner trey and suddenly, it was tied, 22-22. The two teams went back-and-forth for the rest of the first half, but a Darius Henderson 3-pointer, just seconds before halftime, gave the seventh-seeded Bears a 38-37 halftime lead over No. 2 Carroll.
After intermission though, the Saints looked like a team poised to play in the NAIA national tournament.
Two quick scores, including a layup from Dane Warp, put the Saints back in front, then two 3-pointers in short order from Dennis Flowers III, who made four total from downtown, put Carroll up 50-44.
Then, at the 13:44 mark, Flowers hit again from deep, capping an 18-8 run to open the second half, which gave the Saints a 55-46 advantage.
"We weren't really playing our game, we were sleeping in the first half," Flowers said. "When we are playing fast, getting up and down and getting open looks, we are at our best."
Carroll was certainly near its best from beyond the arc, especially in the second half when it was 7-of-13. For the entire game, the Saints were 12-of-23, a number that makes them awfully hard to beat.
"They shot the three extremely well tonight," Dreikosen said. "I thought we did a good job on the boards and in the paint, but they shot over 50 percent from three."
Rocky continued to battle and stay within striking distance, however, 3-balls by Shamrock Campbell, Warp and Sljivancanin, put the win on ice.
Been that kind of half for Carroll. Jovan again for 3. Saints lead 87-69. 56 ticks. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/TuHmv4L9s2— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 4, 2020
Sljivancanin hit three times from past the 3-point line on his way to a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double. He also tacked on a block and two steals in the win.
Flowers was right behind him with 18 points, on a 7-of-11 shooting effort. Campbell finished with 15, making 6 of 10 shots, while Warp also contributed with 14 points and nine assists. Ifeanyi Okeke also managed seven points and a game-high 14 rebounds. He also had a slam dunk.
Alley-oop! Flowers to Ifeanyi Okeke. 7-4 Rocky. 16:53 1H. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/8urruTIvtB— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 4, 2020
Senior Grant Wallace wound up with 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Rocky, which also got 18 points and five assists from Clayton Ladine.
With the win, Carroll moves into the semifinals and the Saints will face a familiar foe Friday in third-seeded University of Providence, which defeated Montana Western. Tip-off time inside the PE Center will be 7 p.m. MSU-Northern will head to LC State in the other semifinal after knocking off Montana Tech.
"It's going to be a big task," Paulson said of Providence. "But we know that our kids will be up for it and we will have a couple of days to rest. The playbook won't change much, it will just be about executing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.