HELENA — Both of Carroll College's cross country teams secured Frontier Conference Cross Country Championship titles Friday at Bill Roberts Golf Course, earning the Fighting Saints men and women automatic bids to the NAIA National Championships later this month.
The Carroll women and men — ranked 19th and 25th in the country in the most recent NAIA top-25 poll, respectively — both tallied meet-winning scores of 37 to pace their separate fields. Both teams had all of their seven eligible runners finish in the top 15 of the individual races.
Following Carroll in the men's team standings was runner-up Montana Western (51), third-place Montana Tech (60) and Rocky Mountain College (94), Montana State-Northern (151) and Providence (154) in that order.
In the women's standings, placed behind the Saints in order was Rocky (61), Tech (63), Western (69) and Providence (131). Northern did not field a complete women's team.
In terms of the individual races, however, the Battlin' Bears swept the honors in both events.
Rocky's Sydney Little Light, a Hardin grad from Crow Agency, won the women's race with a time of 18:11.4, clinching first by over 28 seconds ahead of second-place Hailey Nielson of Tech, a Butte grad.
Carroll secured the third and fourth spots in the race through Reghan Worley (19:18.7) and Frenchtown grad Natalie Yocum (19:32.3), while the top five was rounded out by Tech's Carlin Manning (19:41.8), a Kalispell native.
The men's race was won by the Bears' Jackson Wilson, with the junior from South Dakota notching a time of 25:30.8 in a nearly 10-second victory over Western's Jonathan Harrison, a Missoula Sentinel grad.
A pair of Tech sophomores in Edwin Kipainoi (26:09.0) and Thompson Falls grad Justin Morgan (26:24.2) nabbed the third and fourth spots, respectively, while Carroll's first scorer in the men's race came via senior Spencer Swaim (26:31.7).
Both Saints squads will race at the NAIA's national meet Nov. 18 in Tallahassee, Florida, with possible at-large bids for other Frontier teams to be decided at a later date to programs ranked high enough nationally.
