GREAT FALLS – In the first NAIA national basketball polls of the season, the Carroll College women are sixth, the Providence men 14th and the Argos women 25th.
Providence is the only Frontier Conference team ranked in the men's poll. Former Frontier school Lewis-Clark State is seventh.
The Carroll women (5-0) open their Frontier season Thursday at Montana Tech. The Argos men, who haven't played a game this season, were 11th in the preseason poll.
"It's pretty good for not having played a game," Argos men's coach Steve Keller said of the ranking. "We got some respect from people around the nation. We feel good about it."
The team is looking to build on one of the most successful seasons in program history. The Argos, led by All-American and Frontier Conference Player of the Year Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, finished 24-8. The Argos were awarded a four-seed in the NAIA National Tournament in March, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
"We talked today about we have to play every practice like it might be your last, because it might be," Keller said. "We've got some respect on our name. We need to work hard and earn it on the court."
The Providence women haven't played a game this season either. The Argos weren't ranked in the preseason poll that kicked off the season.
"I'm glad to see us in the Top 25," Argos women's coach Bill Himmelberg said. "I think we deserve it. I'm happy for our kids. This shows that we get a lot of respect around the country."
All-Americans Parker Esary and Emilee Maldonado lead a team with high expectations. The team is coming off a 21-12 season, including winning three games on the road to win the Frontier Conference tournament. They were awarded a No. 6 seed in the national tournament.
"We have a lot of great players returning from last year and what we accomplished last year plays a big part in the ranking," Himmelberg said. "We feel like we have a lot of momentum. We talk about controlling what we can control and let the rest work itself out."
The Argos women returned to campus this week to begin practicing. Their first game will be on the road against Montana Tech on Jan. 4. The first home game will be Jan. 9 against Carroll, although the Frontier Conference has announced that it would extend its no-fans policy for the foreseeable future.
The Carroll women haven't played since Nov. 28, when they downed Lewis-Clark State 99-48 to conclude the Thanksgiving Classic. They have an average victory margin of 26.8 points per game, are second in the nation with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game and are sixth in rebound margin at 16.0.
Dani Wagner and Jamie Pickens lead the Saints in scoring at 13.8 points per game.
"I know the girls are excited to get back on the court and play a game," Saints coach Rachelle Sayers said. "They have been working extremely hard, even with the limited numbers we have had in practice. "I am confident that our experience and maturity will help us through these tough days. "Every team is, will be or has been in the same situation we are with lost games, so we just have to go out and do the best that we can do and appreciate the opportunity to do so."
Rocky Mountain College's women received votes in the first poll.
