WHITEFISH — Chloe Gallagher of Carroll College and Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College were selected Monday as the Frontier Conference women’s track and field athletes of the week.
Gallagher, a freshman from Genoa, Illinois, shined at the Last Chance meet in Helena. She finished first in the pole vault with an NAIA B standard qualifying vault of 3.55 meters.
Little Light, a sophomore from Crow Agency, placed first in the 1,500 meters at the Last Chance meet with a time of 4:40.77, and first in the 400 with a Rocky school-record time of 1:03.0.
