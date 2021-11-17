BILLINGS — It was a watershed season for the Rocky Mountain College football program.
The team got off to its best start record-wise in 23 years, and spent much of the season in first place in the Frontier Conference. With a 7-3 mark, the Battlin’ Bears shared the coveted league title with Montana Western, their first since 2018 and just their fourth since 1998.
But the Bears saw their season come to an abrupt halt last week with a 50-42 double-overtime loss at UM Western, a defeat that left them on the outside of the NAIA playoffs looking in.
Instead, Western is playoff bound based on a tiebreaker.
Rocky made strides in the third year of coach Chris Stutzriem’s tenure and proved all skeptics wrong after being picked to finish seventh out of eight teams in the Frontier’s preseason poll. Winning a league title seems much more than a moral victory, but for the Bears there’s still a bitter taste.
“They’re not complacent with, ‘Hey, we won a conference championship. Great. Let’s pat everybody on the back,’” Stutzriem said of the feeling surrounding his players and coaching staff. “They’re sitting there going, ‘We’re done. So we’ve got to do more.’
“Obviously what we did this year wasn’t enough. It was close, but it wasn’t enough. So we’ve got to each do a little bit more, including myself, including our coaches. Everybody’s got to do a little bit more.”
Looking back, Stutzriem lauded his team’s ability to erase big deficits and survive in close games, traits the Bears showed almost every Saturday. Rocky’s three losses were decided by just 12 points.
In Week 2 against College of Idaho, a blocked field goal preserved a 33-30 road win. Two weeks later, a Nate Dick touchdown run and a subsequent interception by Kaysan Barnett saved a 31-28 victory at MSU-Northern.
The Bears exploded for 31 second-quarter points against Western at home on Oct. 2, then scored the last 10 points of what was a 41-31 triumph. On Oct. 23, a 13-yard touchdown pass from Dick to fellow Senior alum Carter Garsjo with 24 seconds remaining was the go-ahead score in a 39-34 home win over Carroll.
And while comebacks fell short against Montana Tech (a 31-29 defeat at home on Sept. 18) and last week at Western (in which the Bears scored all 42 of their points in the second half), there was one defining characteristic.
“It showed that our team was relentless. They understood they needed to keep fighting until it’s over, until the clock says so,” Stutzriem said. “It was almost every game, where we were either tied or losing, fourth quarter, third quarter, halftime … we never really had it on cruise control. Really proud of our guys for mentally being there, when it would have been easy to lay down.
“Now we’ve got to take that next step where we go into every game knowing we can win and knowing we’re going to win.”
Perhaps the biggest storyline coming into the season was Dick’s viability at quarterback.
Dick, a 2017 Senior grad, already had three football seasons cut short due to three different foot injuries. He had only played in seven collegiate games entering this season.
Dick not only survived the schedule but proved to be one of the Frontier’s top quarterbacks, with 2,432 passing yards, 711 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns.
“I was just happy for him. He’s been through so much and he’s never quit. He keeps battling, he keeps going. People tell him he can’t and he just keeps going and proving them wrong,” Stutzriem said.
“I think he matured a lot through the season. We knew he was tough, we knew he was talented, but I think we saw him take on that leadership role in games and not just on the sideline. He’s such a good young man and really cares about his teammates and their success.”
Aside from Dick, Rocky was propped up all year by outgoing seniors like Garsjo and fellow wideout Lucas Overton, defensive lineman Chad Nebel, edge defender Alex Bush and placekicker Riley Garrett.
But an array of underclassmen thrived this season and will assume more responsibility going forward, guys like running back Zaire Wilcox, receivers Trae Henry and Joseph Dwyer, offensive lineman T'Ziaha Quint, defensive end Ethan Hurst and defensive backs Barnett and Brail Lipford. Dick also should be back.
“It’s just about continuing and trying to get to the top. And that’s tough,” Stutzriem said. “We’re still trying to get there.”
Stutzriem said players will leave campus for winter break next week and be gone until Jan. 11, but they’ll be tasked with offseason workouts while away. He said on-campus conditioning will begin Jan. 17 and end March 2.
Stutzriem said he expects spring ball to begin March 14 and end with a scrimmage on April 8. In the meantime, recruiting will hit high gear, though that wasn’t in Stutzriem’s immediate plans.
“It’s disappointing,” not being in the playoffs, he said. “As I told the guys during exit meetings, I wasn’t expecting to be focusing on recruiting and things like that right now. But we’re conference champions. We can’t lose sight of that.
“As a big picture of where we started in 2019 to where we are now, I’m proud of our coaches and proud of our players for buying in and doing what we asked them to do. I think we were 12 points away, 13 points away from being undefeated. That’s pretty impressive.”
