HELENA -- After a week off, Carroll College was hoping to shock the Frontier Conference by knocking off eight-ranked College of Idaho Saturday at Nelson Stadium.
And early on, it looked entirely plausible as the Saints grabbed a 7-6 lead on a Devan Bridgewater touchdown pass to Jaden Harrison in the first quarter.
But after that, it was all College of Idaho.
The Yotes scored 41 consecutive points thanks to an incredible effort Darius-James Peterson who accounted for four touchdowns to defeat the Saints by a score of 47-14.
The win is the fifth consecutive to start the season for C of I and the second-straight loss for the Saints, who are now 2-3 overall and in the Frontier.
This story will be updated.
