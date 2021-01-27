BILLINGS — A scheduled weekend doubleheader between the Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College women's basketball teams has been canceled.
The Frontier Conference made the announcement Wednesday on its website and via social media. Carroll, ranked No. 6 in the latest NAIA women's Top 25 poll, was scheduled to visit Rocky for games on Saturday and Sunday, but the contests now won't be played because of COVID-19 issues.
The cancellations are the seventh and eighth of the schedule so far for Rocky, which is 1-5 through just six games. Carroll (15-2, 9-1 Frontier) has now had 15 games either canceled or postponed.
The weekend games were originally part of doubleheaders each day with the men's teams from Carroll and Rocky. The men's contests are still scheduled to be played Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. at RMC's Fortin Center.
