BILLINGS — Having wiped the slate clean following a tumultuous 2020-21 season, the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team set a lofty goal for this year — to win the Frontier Conference championship.
Most people would have scoffed at the notion. Even the coaches in the league predicted the Battlin’ Bears to finish fifth in the six-team conference.
On Tuesday inside the muggy and rambunctious confines of the Fortin Center, the Bears made their goal a reality with a 59-56 victory over Carroll in what was an intense battle for the Frontier’s tournament title. Top-seeded Rocky also earlier claimed a share of the regular-season championship. They hadn’t won either since 1988.
The Bears improved to 26-4. Carroll is now 25-7.
“I'm a little bit speechless right now. Really emotional,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said amid the jubilation. “I'm so dang proud of what these girls were able to do. When we came in this fall, they set this goal. We continued to work hard and we achieved the goal that we had at the beginning of the year.”
N’Dea Flye scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made what was perhaps the game’s biggest defensive play when she forced a jump ball that gave Rocky possession leading 55-54 with 28 seconds left.
That led to an uncontested layup by Kloie Thatcher on the ensuing inbound pass. Thatcher then swatted a tying 3-point attempt by the Saints’ Sienna Swannack with 14 ticks remaining, and the ball caromed out of bounds off of the Carroll player.
Thatcher was subsequently fouled, went to the line and made one of two to make it 58-54.
After Christine Denny closed the gap to 58-56 with a basket underneath, Flye also made one of two from the foul line.
Carroll had one last chance, but the game ended when Flye got a hand on Swannack’s last-ditch tying try from the corner.
That’s when Rocky’s student section, which was in top form providing a home-court advantage all game, poured onto the floor for a celebration 34 years in the making.
“At halftime we talked about what we were doing poorly, which was turnovers,” said Flye, a transfer from Division I Butler. “That's the only thing we were doing poorly. So we fixed that. We picked it up in the third quarter. I’m so proud of these girls right now. They showed what we could do.”
Rocky survived despite 19 giveaways and just four offensive rebounds. But the Bears had an efficient and productive third quarter, which is where the momentum seemed to shift.
“I think it was our third quarter,” affirmed Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers. “We got outscored by 10 in the third, but then we battled back to take the lead. They just made big shots at the right time.”
Rocky went 1-11 last year during what was a pandemic-shortened season that also included a lot of off-the-court drama.
Keller had to miss a chunk of the season while his coaching methods were called into question by some players. Other players stood firmly behind Keller and refused to play until he was reinstated.
Eventually Keller was cleared of any missteps or wrongdoing, and the players who supported him — there were six of them — were allowed back, too.
Tuesday’s win served as a crowning achievement for a program that has so quickly turned the page.
“It’s so beautiful,” said Thatcher, a junior from Butte Central who scored 16 points and hit all three of her 3-point attempts. “I can't think of a man that deserves it more than coach Keller. We’ve worked so hard. We've come a long way, and for this group to do this tonight, I'm so proud. I'm just like, I am so, so happy.”
Christine Denny led Carroll with 17 points. Her offensive rebound and put-back pared Rocky’s lead to 50-49 with 2:10 to go. A Dani Wagner 3 gave the Saints a 52-50 advantage with 1:20 left. That shot came after Swannack out muscled Flye for an offensive rebound.
Carroll dealt with foul trouble, particularly to post Jamie Pickens, who sat most of the second quarter and picked up her fourth foul early in the third.
Still, Carroll held up all game under the strain of Rocky’s raucous fans, which created a deafening atmosphere. In the end, the Bears made the plays when it counted.
“The crowd was a factor, there’s no doubt,” Sayers admitted.
Keller agreed: “Huge shootout to our student section,” he said. “They were unbelievable.”
Both teams will now gear up for the NAIA national tournament. The bracket will be announced on Thursday. Rocky is slated to host a four-team first-round “pod” March 11-12 at the Fortin Center.
“We know we're going to go on and we’ve got a great team,” Sayers said. “We’re going to regroup and be ready to move forward. There's a lot of basketball to still be played.”
As Frontier commissioner Kent Paulson handed out the championship trophy, and after Rocky’s players and coaches cut down the nets, the Bears basked in the continued glow of what has been the program’s best-ever season.
“Somehow the gods were with us tonight. They kind of played a little bit on our side this time,” Thatcher said. “I’m very thankful.”
