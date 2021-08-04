WHITEFISH — Defending conference tournament and regular-season champion Providence received five of the six first-place votes and is the preseason favorite of the Frontier Conference volleyball coaches to win the conference title for the 2021 season.
Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College tied for second place in the coaches poll, followed by Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Montana Western.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. First place was worth five points, a second place vote is worth four points, a third place vote is worth three points, a fourth place vote is worth two points and a fifth place vote is worth one point.
Frontier Conference volleyball poll
Providence (5) 25
Montana Tech (1) 20
Rocky Mountain 20
Carroll College 14
MSU-Northern 8
Montana Western 7
