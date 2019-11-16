The Carroll College Saints had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but came up just short Saturday afternoon in La Grande, Oregon. The Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers (3-7) came away with a 28-26 victory in the regular season finale for both teams.
Joe Farris hauled in the 12-yard TD pass from Devan Bridgewater with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter to cap off an 11 play, 55-yard drive. Bridgewater's pass fell incomplete on the Saints' two-point conversion attempt.
Carroll (6-4) opened the scoring roughly halfway through the first quarter when Bridgewater scampered across the goal line for a 14-yard rushing touchdown.
In a game which saw a pair of ties and four lead changes, EOU immediately answered back. Connor Falk corralled an 18-yard TD pass from Kai Quinn to cap off a 13 play, 75-yard drive.
The game remained 7-7 until the final minutes of the first half. The Mountaineers punched in a 1-yard run with 3:23 left in the half and Shane Sipes' 26-yard touchdown reception tied the game 51 seconds before the intermission.
Tony Collins caught Bridgewater's second TD pass of the afternoon, but a missed PAT kept the score 20-14 Saints with 3:16 to go in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter opened with a 34-yard EOU house call by Kalen Moore. After a 10-yard TD pass From Quinn to Saige Wilkerson, the Mountaineers led 28-20 before the Saints' final drive.
Bridgewater accounted for all of Carroll's scores; three passing touchdowns and one on the ground. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 229 yards.
The Saints notched their first winning season since 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.