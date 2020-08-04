If the Frontier Conference plays football in the fall, it could be one of the conference's biggest seasons ever.
In — get ready for it — "these unprecedented times," the landscape of college football in the fall of 2020 remains shaky at best, whether that’s any of the NCAA’s Divisions or the NAIA’s.
Despite some of the NCAA's Power 5 conferences recently setting conference-only or single-game out-of-conference games, there is also serious push-back from players around the country, most notably in the Pac-12.
With more friction, money at stake and logistical nightmares at the highest levels of college football, whether that’s the SEC all the way to the Big Sky conference, it seems like the possibility of a delayed or cancelled D1 season hasn’t gotten less likely.
With the Frontier Conference’s recent announcement that the Montana-based schools will be going forward with a fall season as of now, it prompts a question: what happens if Frontier Conference football, as well as some of the other NAIA conferences, are the only college football happening in 2020?
The answer remains to be seen, but the primary outcome bodes well for the members of the conference and the NAIA as a whole: attention.
We’ve seen how starved the average sports fan, and especially the average sports gambler, is for live sports. While ESPN and other networks are showing all types of sports to fill coverage, gamblers have taken to betting on Taiwanese baseball, badminton and an endless list of fringe sports that have never received the attention they have in 2020.
So, in a very tentative, hypothetical situation where the Frontier Conference would be one of the few organizations to play fall college football, it only makes sense to expect more outside-the-state attention and money.
For someone living on the east coast who has never heard of Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech or Carroll College, but desperately wants to watch and bet on their favorite sport, the Frontier Conference could be one of their only options.
It wouldn’t likely lead to sustained fandom, but that kind of exposure would be unprecedented for a group of Montana schools who don’t get much attention outside of the Treasure State.
For one, look at the NAIA’s streaming service, provided by Stretch. It’s a tremendous option as a general source of revenue as it asks for individual purchases for many of its offerings, which is perfect not only for the schools to receive a more direct share of the viewership revenue, but also perfect for the aforementioned betting side of the coin.
Once you consider the prospect of books taking bets on the Frontier Conference, that attention would only grow. There is a very real future where the members of the conference are raking in revenue streams that were previous impossible in a regular football season.
If betting does gain traction at the NAIA and Frontier Conference levels, you’re going to get the group of bettors and fans who will buy merch and support the teams more directly.
Can you imagine someone walking around Baltimore with a Northern Lights shirt on for no reason other than they like the name?
It’s certainly possible, and if Montana’s Frontier teams are some of the only teams playing this fall, there will be books around the country and world who will start lining up odds, props and more for sports betting fanatics to wager on.
Safety is imperative. There’s no question that if the season can’t go on safely, then it shouldn’t happen. But if it does, the NAIA and the Frontier Conference have a lot to gain.
