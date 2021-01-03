BILLINGS — Common logic permeated through Rocky Mountain College basketball coaches Bill Dreikosen and Wes Keller ahead of their long-awaited season openers this week.
The thinking? After months of practice, it’s about time for the Battlin’ Bears to play against somebody other than themselves.
Dreikosen, Keller and their RMC players will finally get that chance beginning Monday when they host Frontier Conference rival Montana Western in a men’s and women’s doubleheader at the Fortin Center.
The women’s game will begin the proceedings at 5 p.m. The men’s game will follow at 7 p.m. The teams will also play a doubleheader on Tuesday night. In response to COVID-19, fans will not be allowed inside the arena.
The games will mark Rocky’s first basketball action since early March.
“I think we’ve got a really exciting group to watch, but it’s hard to tell until we do get out there and get games in,” said Dreikosen, who is beginning his 21st season as Rocky’s men’s coach. “They’ve been going at each other for four, five months. I know they’re ready to go at somebody different.”
“We’re extremely excited to finally have the opportunity to compete,” said Keller, now in his seventh season helming the women’s team. “I know they’re tired of beating up on each other in practice. It’s time to go out and go against someone else.”
While most teams across the Frontier Conference chose to play non-league games over the course of the past month or so, the (still ongoing) coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the schedule with more than 50 postponements or outright cancellations.
Rocky’s teams opted out of the nonconference season, and later had its first four league games canceled in December. But Monday signals a new beginning for the Battlin’ Bears.
Dreikosen and RMC’s men said goodbye to two productive seniors at the end of last season, guard Clayton Ladine and post Grant Wallace. Guard Darius Henderson is now a senior, though, and he’s shown high-scoring potential in the past, notably a 33-point outburst against Carroll last year.
Kelson Eiselein of Roundup and Sam Vining of Great Falls CMR got good minutes last season. And a slew of incoming transfers, including Bigfork product Beau Santistevan from Dawson Community College, look to provide a boost.
Western, coached by Mike Larsen, comes in with a 1-1 record, beating Yellowstone Christian on Dec. 2 and losing to Montana Tech in an 88-84 thriller last week. The Bulldogs also lost an impromptu exhibition game against Montana State.
Not afraid to shoot the ball, Western hit a combined 30 3-pointers in its first three games. Jamal Stephenson (18.5 ppg), Max Clark (15.5 ppg) and Michael Haverfield (13.5 ppg) have picked up much of the scoring load.
“It’s not like everybody’s played 10 or 12 games already. We try to keep the focus on us,” said Dreikosen, whose team went 7-22 last year. “They’ve played a couple of games and they have a lot of new faces. We really haven’t spent a lot of time saying, hey, this is how we’re going to match up or this is what we’re going to do.”
“We feel like we’ve got a number of different guys that can play; we feel like we’re fairly deep,” he said. “Again, we haven’t played a game yet. We know it’s not going to be perfect, but we just want them to go hard. As long as I’ve been here, that’s a mainstay that we’ve tried to hang our hat on — play extremely hard, care on the defensive end and share on the offensive end.”
For Rocky’s women, All-America post Markaela Francis has graduated and is now serving as an assistant coach with the Bears. Her impact will be difficult to replace — as will her per-game averages of 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for last year’s 19-11 team.
The Battlin’ Bears expect continued growth from junior guard Kloie Thatcher, a Butte Central product, in terms of both production and leadership.
Thatcher has developed into one of the better backcourt players in the Frontier Conference already.
“Kloie is our leader. She’s been in the program for two years, she knows what’s expected,” Keller said. “And she’s done a good job of being more assertive, more verbal. Kloie always plays so hard, and I’ve seen her grow as far as the leadership role out on the court.
“I’m hoping she doesn’t have to shoulder too much of the load on offense, but we’re completely happy with where she’s at up to this point.”
Mackenzie Dethman, a 6-foot-1 sophomore out of Froid-Lake, is among the other players the Bears will count on. Dethman started 28 games as a freshman as was the team’s second leading rebounder.
Senior guard Izzy Spruit is also one to watch.
UM Western is 3-1 so far this year. The Bulldogs split their first two Frontier games against Montana Tech. Brynley Fitzgerald, a former Montana State player, is the team’s leading scorer and is coming off a 23-point, six-round, five-steal effort against Tech on Dec. 13.
Forwards Jenni Weber and Natali Denning are also among the top producers for coach Lindsay Woolley’s squad.
“We’re so ready for a game, it doesn’t really matter who we’re playing,” Keller said. “Our kids were so excited when we found out both teams are good to go. Western obviously knows how to win and they play extremely hard.
“It will be a good test for us right out of the gate to see where we’re at. It’ll be nice to see if we can take a punch and respond accordingly. You never know until you get in the fire and see where things are.”
