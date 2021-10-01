BILLINGS — A lot is on the line when Rocky Mountain College hosts No. 20 Montana Western on Saturday. The Battlin’ Bears and Bulldogs are locked in a four-way tie for first place with matching 3-1 league records, making this a marquee matchup in terms of Frontier Conference supremacy.
Just don’t tell that to the coaches.
“I tell our guys that there are four teams that are tied for first place and only three of them received votes in the poll,” Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem said. “We focus more on trying to play that underdog role. I don’t think people think too highly of us right now, but that’s OK. We’re going to try to put four quarters together and play Rocky football.”
“I don’t look at anything outside of what I’m seeing in terms of evaluating our opponent and what I think the pattern of their team is and their style of play,” Western coach Ryan Nourse offered. “That other stuff I don’t even take into consideration. I think if you do you’re spending your time unwisely.”
To Stutzriem’s point, the Bears are the only Frontier team with a claim to first place that doesn’t appear anywhere in the NAIA Top 25. Aside from Western at No. 20, Eastern Oregon (3-1) is No. 18 this week while College of Idaho (3-1) is No. 23.
To Nourse’s point, those rankings don’t mean much.
“This Rocky team is athletic and pass-based on offense,” Nourse said. “They’re very good in the defensive backfield and play a good brand of special teams. We’ve prepared for a big road challenge all week long.”
As always, the game between the Bears and Bulldogs, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field, will come down to execution.
Led by quarterback Jon Jund, Western (4-1 overall) has thrived on execution in the midst of a three-game winning streak. Jund has thrown four touchdown passes in each of the past three games. The Bulldogs’ running game, which averages nearly 190 yards per game, provides balance.
QB Nate Dick has been the catalyst of Rocky’s offense, with 1,072 passing yards, 250 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns. Dick’s late TD run last week propelled the Bears to a 31-28 win at MSU-Northern.
“This is the most important game because it’s the next one,” Dick said. “It’s hard to throw out those records, but when we’re preparing for a game we have to go about it that way.”
Dick said he thinks Jund is “the best quarterback in the conference right now. He throws the ball around to his receivers and they make plays. He’ll be running around out there, too. He’s a ballplayer. He plays with passion. But I just worry about the defense because they’re a hard-nosed group. I’ll let our defensive guys worry about him.”
A subplot to the game is the longstanding relationship between Stutzriem and Nourse.
Aside from crossing paths in the Frontier, Nourse was the offensive coordinator at Morningside (Iowa) when Stutzriem was playing quarterback there.
“He’s always been helpful to me, asking my opinion or me asking him about things. It’s good,” Stutzriem said. “We kind of have the same mindset offensively.
“But we don’t talk at all this week.”
Spotlight on: Riley Garrett
Even for a kicker with the kind of leg Riley Garrett possesses, booting extra points is more desirable than field goals.
“A touchdown is much better than three points,” Rocky’s Garrett said this week. “We’ve been able to move the ball really well this year, and as long as we’re winning games I couldn’t care less about how many field goal attempts I have. I just have to make the most of the ones I do get.”
Through four games, Garrett is 4 for 6 on field goal tries with a long of 35 yards. But his range is much deeper.
Garrett, a senior from Senora, California, said he feels comfortable up to about 55 yards in a game situation and in good conditions. Stutzriem shows the same faith in Garrett.
“He expects to make every kick, and that’s what I love,” Stutzriem said. “The confidence is there from wherever we are.”
This week Garrett was named the NAIA’s national special teams player of the week for his performance in Rocky’s win at Northern last Saturday. Garrett made a field goal midway through the fourth quarter that proved huge, and also hit four extra points. He added eight punts that averaged 41.1 yards, putting three inside the 20 yard line.
“I didn’t really feel like I had the best game,” Garrett said. “There were a few little things directional wise on my kicks that were a little off, and that frustrated me. But once I went over the game it felt pretty good. It’s nice to be recognized.”
Stutzriem said Garrett has been voted a captain and is a member of the team’s player council, making him one of the most respected players on the roster. It’s a role that can be rare for a kicker, but Garrett accepts the responsibility.
“Guys believe in him and trust him and know he’s a tremendous person,” Stutzriem said. “He’s one of the best kickers off the field that I’ve been around as a coach.”
