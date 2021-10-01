Rocky vs. No. 20 UM Western

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Herb Klindt Field

Records: Rocky is 3-1; Western is 3-1 (4-1 overall)

Quotable: "He's a great runner and a really good athlete, and a very competitive kid. He’s got high football intelligence. He’s really kind of been the heart of Rocky’s football team right now." – UMW coach Ryan Nourse on QB Nate Dick

Notes: Western has won seven of the previous nine matchups. ... Western QB Jon Jund has 13 TD passes, tied for fourth most in the NAIA. ... Rocky DE Ethan Hurst has 5.5 sacks, tied for third most in the nation. ... Western scored 42 points in each of its past three games.