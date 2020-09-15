WHITEFISH — Five Frontier Conference athletic departments named Champions of Character recipients
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released its 2019-20 Champions of Character recipients, and five Frontier Conference schools were recognized as five-star institutions.
Both Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College were named five-star gold level members, while Montana Western, MSU-Northern and the University of Providence earned silver level status.
According to a league press release, NAIA Champions of Character criteria includes the conference has established a Champions of Character committee, a conduct in competition committee composed of a minimum of three conference members, and at least 60 percent of member institutions receiving the NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award.
Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earned points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion, the release stated.
Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.
“The Frontier Conference institutions are led by their presidents, chancellors, athletic directors, coaches and instructors,” commissioner Kent Paulson said in the release. “(They) are represented in the classroom and on the courts and playing fields by the student-athletes. (They) are to be congratulated on once again making the league very proud of who we are and what we stand for, excellence in academics and athletics.”
