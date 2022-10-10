WHITEFISH — For the third straight week, Rocky Mountain College's Jackson Wilson and Sydney Little Light were honored as the Frontier Conference runners of the week.
Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, placed first at the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open at Amend Park. His winning time in the 8K race was 24:44.2.
Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, also placed first at the home meet at Amend Park with a 16:58.1 in the 5K.
According to a press release from Rocky, Wilson tied his personal-best time and Little Light established a career-best time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.