WHITEFISH — For the third straight week, Rocky Mountain College's Jackson Wilson and Sydney Little Light were honored as the Frontier Conference runners of the week.

Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, placed first at the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open at Amend Park. His winning time in the 8K race was 24:44.2.

Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, also placed first at the home meet at Amend Park with a 16:58.1 in the 5K.

According to a press release from Rocky, Wilson tied his personal-best time and Little Light established a career-best time.

