HAVRE — Hot shooting and balanced scoring allowed the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team to outlast Frontier Conference rival Rocky Mountain 71-55 on Saturday.
David Harris led the Lights with 20 points, while Mascio McCadney added 16. The duo combined for eight of Northern's 11 3-pointers. As a team, the Lights shot 52.8% from the floor (28 of 53).
C.J. Nelson added 13 points for Northern, while Jomel Boyd scored 12.
Rocky was led by Maxim Stephens' 20 points and eight rebounds. Stephens shot 9 of 15 from the floor. Sam Vining provided an additional 15 points for the Battlin' Bears.
Northern's record is now 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the Frontier. Rocky's league-only record dipped to 1-6. The Lights and Bears will finish their weekend series on Sunday.
