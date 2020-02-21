HAVRE — Adam Huse's 24 points helped lift Montana State-Northern to an 83-59 victory over Rocky Mountain College on Friday.
Huse, who hit five 3-pointers, was one of four Lights players to reach double-figure scoring: Mascio McCadney added 22 points, David Harris scored 19 and Kavon Bey chipped in 12. Northern shot 57% from the floor and made 11 3-pointers.
Darius Henderson had 21 points to lead Rocky. Grant Wallace added 17. Clayton Ladine had 10 rebounds but shot just 1 for 10 from the floor for the Battlin' Bears.
It was the 13th consecutive Frontier Conference defeat for Rocky, which is now 6-18 overall and 1-14 in the league. Northern is 16-10 overall and 7-8 in the Frontier.
