Oredigger Football team at home

Montana Tech's football team takes the field during the 2019 season. 

 Meagan Thompson The Montana Standard

HELENA -- The Frontier Conference is planning on having a football season this fall. It just will look a little different than in years past.

The league approved and announced an eight-game schedule for football Monday that is scheduled to begin Sept. 12 with Carroll College hosting College of Idaho, Montana Tech hosting Montana State University-Northern, Montana Western hosting Rocky Mountain College and Eastern Oregon playing host to Southern Oregon. 

Each team will play an eight-game schedule within the Frontier, allowing them to reach the eight games needed in order to qualify for the NAIA playoffs.

406mtsports.com first reported that the first game of the season would be a non-conference game which was not correct according to Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson, who said that all games would be conference games. This is the only difference between the finalized schedule and last week's proposal. 

"All usual, all our games will be conference games," Paulson said. "We are happy to have sports back and are looking forward to the fall." 

The schedule for every team opens Sept. 12 and concludes Nov. 7. The first round of the NAIA playoffs are set to begin Nov. 21. Each team will also have a bye Oct. 10. 

Here's the schedule for each Frontier Conference team in 2020:

2020 Frontier Football Schedules by team

Carroll 

Sept. 12 College of Idaho

Sept. 19 Montana Western

Sept 26 at Montana Tech

Oct. 3 at Montana State-Northern

Oct. 10 BYE

Oct. 17 Rocky Mountain College

Oct. 24 Eastern Oregon

Oct. 31 at Southern Oregon

Nov. 7 at College of Idaho

College of Idaho 

Sept. 12 at Carroll 

Sept. 19 MSU-N 

Sept 26 at Rocky Mountain College

Oct. 3 Montana Tech

Oct. 10 BYE

Oct. 17 at Montana Western 

Oct. 24 Southern Oregon

Oct. 31 at Eastern Oregon

Nov. 7 Carroll College 

Eastern Oregon

Sept. 12 Southern Oregon

Sept. 19 Montana Tech

Sept. 26 at Montana Western

Oct. 3 at Rocky Mountain College

Oct. 10 bye

Oct. 17 MSU-N

Oct. 24 at Carroll 

Oct. 31 College of Idaho

Nov. 7 at Southern Oregon

MSU-Northern

Sept. 12 at Montana Tech

Sept. 19 at College of Idaho

Sept. 26 Southern Oregon

Oct. 3 Carroll College

Oct. 10 bye

Oct. 17 at Eastern Oregon

Oct. 24 at Montana Western

Oct. 31 Rocky Mountain

Nov. 7 Montana Tech

Montana Tech

Sept. 12 MSU-N

Sept. 19 at Eastern Oregon

Sept. 26 Carroll College

Oct. 3 at College of Idaho

Oct. 10 bye

Oct. 17 Southern Oregon

Oct. 24 at Rocky Mountain

Oct. 31 Montana Western

Nov. 7 at MSU-N 

Montana Western

Sept. 12 Rocky Mountain

Sept. 19 at Carroll College

Sept. 26 Eastern Oregon

Oct. 3 at Southern Oregon

Oct. 10 bye

Oct. 17 College of Idaho 

Oct. 24 MSU-N

Oct. 31 at Montana Tech 

Nov. 7 at Rocky Mountain College 

Rocky Mountain College 

Sept. 12 at Montana Western

Sept. 19 at Southern Oregon

Sept. 26 College of Idaho

Oct. 3 Eastern Oregon

Oct. 10 bye

Oct. 17 at Carroll College

Oct. 24 Montana Tech

Oct. 31 at MSU-N 

Nov. 7 Montana Western

Southern Oregon

Sept. 12 at Eastern Oregon

Sept. 19 Rocky Mountain College 

Sept. 26 at MSU-N

Oct. 3 Montana Western

Oct. 10 bye

Oct. 17 at Montana Tech

Oct. 24 at College of Idaho

Oct. 31 Carroll College

Nov. 7 Eastern Oregon

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

